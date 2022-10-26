Transamerica Life Bermuda Appoints Andy Wong As Chief Operating Officer

Expanding its leadership team with this key senior appointment, the company is solidifying its goal of being a progressive, competitive leader in the High Net Worth market.

About Transamerica Life Bermuda:

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 26 October 2022 - Transamerica Life (Bermuda) Ltd. (TLB) announced today that Mr. Andy Wong has joined the firm as its Chief Operating & Transformation Officer (COTO).In this role, Mr. Wong will be overseeing all of TLB's global operations, covering New Business, Underwriting, Customer Service and Claims. He will also focus on driving TLB's operational and digital transformation, helping to deliver innovation, efficiencies, and customer service excellence across the organisation. He is based in Hong Kong.Mr. Wong comes to TLB with over 25 years of experience across multiple industries, out of which, 18 of those years were focused on IT and Operations in Financial Services. He comes with a wealth of technological and operational background in the insurance sector having worked in AIA Hong Kong, ING, FT LIFE, and most recently at Tai Kang Life, where he was responsible for setting up IT, New Business, Underwriting, Customer Service and Claims."At TLB we are committed to continuous innovation. I'm therefore delighted to have Andy join us at such an important point in our transformation journey," said Chirag Rathod, CEO of TLB. "With his vast experience and strong implementation track record, I'm very confident that Andy will be able to build upon our current digital efforts and further accelerate our digital transformation, most importantly in helping us to deliver more innovative and value-added solutions and services to our partners and High Net Worth (HNW) customers," he added.TLB is a leading life insurance company dedicated to serving HNW and Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) individuals. With its singular focus on serving the HNW market, TLB has extensive experience in handling large sums assured and complex cases to support legacy and business planning for its customers.Hashtag: #TransamericaLifeBermuda

Transamerica Life (Bermuda) Ltd. (TLB) is a recognised leading HNW life insurance provider with extensive expertise in all aspects of HNW wealth protection, including handling large sums assured and complex cases supporting legacy and business planning. Transamerica has been in Asia for over 85 years and has been a pioneer in managing universal life portfolios for over 40 years. TLB was awarded an "Outstanding Responsible Insurer (2021)" award and a "Best-in-Class (2021)" award for its Universal Life Alpha product at the 12th Benchmark Wealth Management Awards in Hong Kong. TLB is part of the Aegon Group, an integrated, diversified, international financial services group that offers investment, protection, and retirement solutions. Further information about TLB is available here: www.transamericalifebermuda.com





About Aegon:

Aegon is an integrated, diversified, international financial services group. The company offers investment, protection, and retirement solutions, with a strategic focus on three core markets (the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands), three growth markets (Spain & Portugal, Brazil, and China), and one global asset manager. Aegon's purpose of Helping people live their best lives runs through all its activities. As a leading global investor and employer, the company seeks to have a positive impact by addressing critical environmental and societal issues, with a focus on climate change and inclusion & diversity. Aegon is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands, and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the New York Stock Exchange. More information can be found at aegon.com.



