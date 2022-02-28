Transamerica Life Bermuda Launches New Trendsetter Ultra Term Life

New term life plan provides utmost protection for HNW customers whilst giving them the tailored flexibility they need

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica Life (Bermuda) Ltd. (TLB), a leading High Net Worth (HNW) life insurance provider, today announced the launch of its latest term life insurance plan, Trendsetter Ultra Term Life ("Trendsetter Ultra") for the Singapore market.

Trendsetter Ultra is specially designed for High Net Worth individuals (HNWIs) who require high levels of insurance coverage for their personal or business needs. The plan provides pure protection for a specific period and defined amount. It is well-suited for customers who do not need or want the commitment required by permanent insurance policies.

Key benefits of Trendsetter Ultra include:

Flexibility - Customers can select the amount and duration of coverage they need to meet their unique requirements. The policy offers a choice of terms, starting from 5 years with a choice of any duration up to the insured's age 70. Or they may choose term to age 90 for insureds aged 40 and above.

"Given recent economic trends around the world, we've seen more HNWIs seeking pure protection products for personal and business protection needs. Our distribution partners also have asked for a more flexible, competitive term product - with the ability to underwrite high levels of cover. And being able to choose their policy currency (USD or SGD) is another way this offering adds value to our customers in Singapore," said Chirag Rathod, CEO of TLB. "With the myriad needs of HNW customers, our new Trendsetter Ultra is a natural fit to provide them with the security and peace of mind they're looking for."

*Available to Singapore residents (Region 1S+) only.

