Transform your phone case into a Hybrid Tripod Mount Wristband; Smartarm: The New Phone Accessory with Sci-Fi Vibes.

Alloy-Labs is happy announcing the Launch of its new Phone Accessory with Sci-Fi Vibes: Smartarm transforms your phone case into an All-in-One Tripod Mount with its own Wristband! Keep your phone at that right angle and both your hands free; even on the go.

—

Smartarm: The New All-In-One Phone Accessory with Sci-Fi Vibes! Or, how to transform your phone case into a Tripod Mount/Holder with its own Wristband/Armband?

Alloy-Labs invents, designs and brings to life exclusive and unique new solutions and gadgets for the Smartphone Generation.

And when it comes to using our phones, whether riding a scooter, on a bus, working from home or even at the Gym, we often find ourselves restricted by what we are doing or by where we are.

We all tried to break those restrictions using different phone accessories; tripod mounts, holders, grips and even coffee mugs.

And if they work, we often need to dedicate at least one of our hands to get that right angle.

So today, Alloy-Labs is happy to announce the Launch of its Brand new All-in-One Phone Accessory with Sci-Fi Vibes: Smartarm.

Smartarm easily transforms your current phone case into an All-in-One Tripod Mount with its own Wristband. So you can keep your phone at that right angle and both your hands free; even on the go.

Smartarm is 100% made in Europe with high-quality standards and is exclusively designed by a World-renowned Inventor & 3D Transformation Designer for you to upgrade your one hand game to a no hand game.

So, naturally highly intuitive, Smartarm can be easily transformed into one of 7 basic modes or extend it to its fullest within seconds: ≈ 4x Bigger its compact size (14.5cm -to-> 56cm):

Tripod Mount, holder, Wristband, Selfie-stick, Grip Armband and much more.

With a specially designed clicking mechanism, that allows your Smartarm © to attach to the Hybrid-Wristband or the Pocket-Clip, to take full advantage of your phone and your hands at the same time, even while commuting.

Feel free to visit our website https://alloy-labs.com and Social Media to discover more transformations and uses.

