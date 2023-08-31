Transformational Intuitive Body Healer Donna-Lee Wynen Shares Her Knowledge and Inspirational Story to Help People in Best-Selling Book, Voices of Impact.

Voices of Impact, Vol. 3 contributor Donna-Lee Wynen empowers people to remember that they are the change they dream of.

—

A key factor in Transformational Intuitive Body Healer, Spiritual Mentor & Coach Donna-Lee Wynen’s transformative bodywork is providing a safe supportive environment to invite in change, she details in the best-selling new book, Voices of Impact, Vol. 3 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs.

Donna-Lee’s inspiring story featured in the best seller is a journey from trauma to triumph that has a foundation in the power of holistic healing. Through learning to release toxic cycles that were repeating, Donna-Lee created a life of freedom and independence through techniques such as Ortho-Bionomy, which she now uses to assist others.

Central to Donna-Lee’s teachings is the concept that balancing the body leads to benefits across all levels of consciousness. Through a combination of expert guidance and experiential anecdotes, Donna-Lee leads the reader through valuable knowledge about the interconnectedness of the mind, body, and spirit, and how to harness this connection for profound healing.

“Meeting people on their terms gives the body space to recognise safety and initiate the natural process of self-correction”

Read Donna-Lee’s profound story and others in Voices of Impact, Vol. 3 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs, which is out now through Voices Of Impact Publishing. Voices of Impact, Vol. 3 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs follows on from the bestselling Vol 1 and Vol 2 to showcase inspiring stories from entrepreneurial and visionary women who through their personal journeys of transformation have risen up with powerful intention to create a purposeful impact.

Find out more about the voices of impact project and purchase the book on Amazon at https://mybook.link/book/B0CDLTG33Q

About the Author

Donna-Lee Wynen is the founder of Free-Spirit Healing based in Broken Hill, Australia. She is a transformational intuitive body healer and spiritual mentor. Donna-Lee has thirty-five years of cultivated prowess in her speciality fields of bodywork, energy healing, holistic coaching, and psychic mediumship.

She currently serves on the board of OBA - Ortho-Bionomy Australia, OBA Webinar Program Coordinator and OBA Instructor in training. Donna-Lee also co-hosts the podcast Wholehearted Soul Sister Conversations, Teacher, and Presenter of Self Care-Wellbeing Practices at BHSOTA - Broken Hill School of the Air

Contact Info:

Name: Donna-Lee Wynen

Organization: Voices of Impact Publishing

Website: https://linktr.ee/donnaleewynen



