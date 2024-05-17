Transforming daily dietary habits, Henien uses autoclave technology to extend shelf-life

Henien, a brand committed to promoting health and well-being, emphasizes the critical importance of healthy eating habits amidst alarming data on the risks posed by processed foods to human life and the planet.

In a world grappling with the consequences of overly-processed foods, the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) insights shed light on a pressing reality: unhealthy dietary choices pose a significant threat to both human life and the planet. Henien, a brand dedicated to fostering health and well-being, confronts this challenge head-on by championing natural, additive-free foods that promote longevity and vitality. The company, which uses autoclave technology to extend shelf-life, plans to expand into new markets, with a particular focus on several European nations.

Halil Üsame Kullemci, General Manager of Henien, underscores the gravity of the situation: “The data produced by the World Economic Forum serves as a wake-up call for individuals and nations alike. At Henien, we are committed to offering consumers products that prioritize health, taste, and sustainability. Our goal is to empower individuals to make informed dietary choices that benefit both themselves and the planet.”

Innovative approach to food production

At the heart of Henien's mission is its innovative approach to food production. Halil Üsame Kullemci elaborates, “We utilize high pressure autoclave technologies to prepare our products, ensuring optimal taste, quality, and convenience. Our offerings, ranging from soups to main courses, are designed to be shelf-stable for extended periods without the need for preservatives, making them ideal for various situations, including emergencies and outdoor adventures.”

Henien's commitment to promoting health extends beyond its product line. Through its initiative, Henien Aid, the brand seeks to address food insecurity by providing nutritious meals to those in need.

Halil Üsame Kullemci explains, “Through Henien Aid, we deliver healthy food to vulnerable communities, offering them sustenance and hope. Our recent efforts during Ramadan alone saw us distributing over 9,500 parcels and 684,000 containers of food to 228,000 people across 75 cities in Türkiye.”

Nearly one million meals distributed in 2023

WEF’s research underscores the imperative need for a paradigm shift in global dietary patterns. Henien's holistic approach to food production and distribution represents a way forward in this regard, offering a sustainable model for promoting health and well-being on a global scale.

In addition to its annual Ramadan drive, Henien has been consistently working towards expanding its reach and impact. Since its establishment in 2023, Henien has distributed a total of 320,000 meals and 960,000 containers of food, reflecting its commitment to addressing food insecurity and promoting healthy eating habits.

Kullemci adds, “Looking ahead, we are excited to announce our plans to expand into new markets. We are gearing up to launch in various marketplaces, with a particular focus on countries such as Indonesia and several European nations. By broadening our presence, we aim to make our nutritious products more accessible to communities worldwide.”

