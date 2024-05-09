Transforming Learning: Rellie's Cutting-Edge Approach Takes Center Stage

Live on Indiegogo, Rellie is a data-driven tool for personalized teaching at the classroom level.

Rellie, the cutting-edge new educational software poised to change the way educators approach learning, is live on global crowdfunding platform Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.

In a time where the traditional education model faces unprecedented challenges and disruption, Rellie offers a beacon of hope for educators, parents and students alike. By combining cutting-edge technology with educational expertise, Rellie addresses the diverse needs of learners, personalizing learning and empowering them to thrive with data-driven results.

“As a father of two neurodiverse children, I have struggled in a quest for proven, lasting solutions in my own household. As our family navigated the challenges posed by digital learning, exacerbated by the global pandemic, my wife and I felt compelled to take action,” says founder and CEO Kevin Prokopetz on the inspiration behind the project. “Our realization that there were no digital tools available to support our children's specific learning needs prompted us to combine our extensive 40+ years of experience in both IT and education. This decision marked the inception of Rellie, born out of our commitment to finding a solution for the global population of students who learn and think differently.”

At the heart of Rellie's cutting-edge approach is its commitment to higher-order thinking skills. Through its user-friendly interface and adaptable content, Rellie helps educators personalize education for each student through qualitative and quantitive data to guide learning. In a short 15 minute online questionnaire, Rellie is able to obtain a snapshot of every student's learning skills, in 7 cognitive categories; creating a data-driven approach of matching cognitive data with instructional strategies. From this data, strategies are then designed for the profile of the entire class, and teachers are also able to drill into individual strategies for any outliers.

“The time, energy and effort required to customize teaching methods to a student’s personal learning style quite often does not exist, nor do the necessary human resources or tools needed to unleash it. Traditional teaching methods are not meeting the needs of students because all kids think and learn differently. Period. Try as one might, a square peg fit cannot be force-fit into a round hole. So much of education still employs this ‘one size fits all’ model,” adds Prokopetz. “Much of the Ed-tech on the market today focuses on reinforcing lower order thinking skills. By understanding the strengths and needs of learners Rellie assists educators to leverage the cognitive areas required to awaken the capability of higher order thinking.”



