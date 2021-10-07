Transporta addresses Indonesia's logistics industry's digitisation concerns

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transporta, an Indonesian tech startup, is pushing ahead with its goal of helping local trucking companies adapt and expand amid a growing global reliance on digital infrastructure. This despite hesitancy from the Indonesia logistics industry in investing in this area.



Transporta is a digital platform designed for truck entrepreneurs to increase profits and business efficiency.



Transporta offers a transport management system (TMS) allowing logistics companies handle entire order management and delivery fulfillment cycle from a single cloud platform.

"Many MSMEs are utilizing basic ERP systems whilst communicating on separate messaging apps and have been unable to capitalise on market-wide gains. This is a result of their fear of high costs and a challenging migration process in digitizing their operations," said Emma Hartono, Chief Operating Officer of Transporta.

Transporta aims to resolve these worries and highlight the long-term advantages of digitalization, focusing on the utilization of TMS.

"By helping MSME truckers migrate conveniently online, Transporta helps them compete on a more level playing field with the big boys, with zero added costs. With our TMS, MSMEs can address inefficiencies such as idle trucks and empty hauls while integrating all their communications under one platform," Emma added.

A digital logistics solution affordable for all

Targeting smaller brands, the company has made its system simple, user-friendly and cost-effective so any trucking company will be able to install and use it hassle-free. The TMS streamlines every aspect of a trucking business on a single centralized cloud platform: submitting bids, managing orders, scheduling routes, assigning drivers, tracking deliveries, and invoicing clients.

Transporta's TMS highlights:

Quick and easy self-onboarding process

No-cost staff support

Asset-light web-based solution

Seamless integration with existing apps like WhatsApp.

Free online training and enablement to new users

TMS, when implemented in developed nations, have resulted in cost savings of up to 15% , a game changer for MSMEs battling razor-thin operational margins. TMS also increases accountability and productivity by offering MSMEs a bird's eye view of the entire operation, resulting in fewer human error and mismanagement, optimised and scalable logistics flow, and improved delivery performance.

About Transporta.id

Transporta is an Indonesia-based transport management system startup that helps trucking companies maximize the speed of daily operations and truck utilities as well as profitability through a centralized cloud platform. Transporta's aims to become the digital platform that connects end-to-end transportation solutions and revolutionise the transportation industry while supporting Indonesia's economic growth.