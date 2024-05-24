Traveazy Group, Parent Company of Umrahme and Holidayme, Signs MOU with Emirates to Enhance Customer Experience

Umrahme and Holidayme to Offer Exclusive Benefits, Enhancing Travel Experience with Unmatched Value and Convenience for Customers

Dubai – Traveazy Group, the parent company of Umrahme and Holidayme, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Emirates, one of the world’s leading airlines, on the sidelines of the Arab Travel Market on May 7th, 2024. This strategic partnership aims to offer enhanced services and exclusive benefits to Traveazy customers, providing a seamless and rewarding travel experience.



Under the terms of the MOU, customers of Umrahme and Holidayme will enjoy a range of exclusive benefits when booking Emirates products and services. These benefits include exclusive flight deals, special holiday packages, and other travel-related services offered through the Umrahme and Holidayme brands. Additionally, Traveazy Group's integration with the Emirates NDC platform introduces the latest in retail technology, allowing customers to access the full spectrum of Emirates products and services. This integration ensures a seamless and enriched booking experience, enhancing the value provided to Traveazy Group’s clientele.



Umrahme is a digital platform belonging to the Traveazy Group, specializing in providing personalized Umrah pilgrimage packages. Established in 2017 and headquartered in Dubai, Umrahme's mission is to make the Umrah journey accessible, affordable, and transformative for pilgrims across the globe. Holidayme, a subsidiary of Traveazy Group, recently relaunched as a business-to-business (B2B) brand, providing comprehensive travel solutions for global travel providers, including access to a broad inventory of travel products, dynamic package building, and customer storefronts.



Geet Bhalla, Founder & Group CEO of Traveazy Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Collaborating with Emirates is a significant milestone for Umrahme and Holidayme. Our customers will now have access to exclusive Emirates offers, enhancing their travel experience and adding more value to our services. We look forward to a fruitful partnership."



The agreement underscores Traveazy Group’s dedication to customer satisfaction and its ongoing efforts to innovate and enhance its service offerings. For more information, visit www.umrahme.com or www.holidayme.com.



About the company: About Traveazy Group: Traveazy Group is a dynamic travel company that oversees a portfolio of innovative brands dedicated to enhancing travel experiences through state-of-the-art technology and customer-centric services The group is committed to delivering top-tier business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) solutions, enabling clients to enjoy seamless travel to their favorite destinations. The Group has aided in revolutionizing the Umrah booking and visa issuing system through its online booking platform, Umrahme. Additionally, Traveazy Group has recently relaunched its subsidiary, Holidayme, as a B2B brand, providing comprehensive travel solutions for global travel providers. About Holidayme: Holidayme is a leading business-to-business (B2B) travel solutions provider under the Traveazy Group, dedicated to empowering travel agents and service providers worldwide. Established in 2013, but recently relaunched as a B2B brand in 2024, Holidayme offers an extensive network of global hotels, sightseeing destinations, and attractions. The innovative platform features products such as Global Access, Dynamic Package Building, and Customer Storefronts, designed to enhance operational efficiency and profitability for its partners. Committed to excellence and innovation, Holidayme aims to redefine industry standards and support the growth and success of travel businesses globally. About Umrahme: Umrahme, a part of Traveazy Group, is the world’s first fully digitalized booking platform dedicated to enhancing the Umrah travel and pilgrimage experience. With a strong focus on value, customer excellence, and fostering community connections, Umrahme is committed to making the sacred journey of Umrah accessible, affordable, and spiritually fulfilling for pilgrims around the world.

