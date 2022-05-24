Travecta Therapeutics Announces In-Person Presentation at 2022 BIO International Convention

SINGAPORE and PRINCETON, N.J., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travecta Therapeutics, Pte Ltd., a private biopharmaceutical company pioneering transformative treatments for serious neurological conditions by utilizing a natural transport system in the blood-brain barrier ("BBB") as a novel delivery platform, today announced that Donald C. Manning, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research and Development, will present at the 2022 BIO International Convention occurring June 13-16, 2022 in San Diego, CA. The presentation will take place on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 12:30 PM PDT in Theater 2 in the San Diego Convention Center.

Presentation details:

Date: June 13, 2022

Time: 12:30pm PDT

Location: Theater 2

Dr. Manning will provide an overview of the Company's platform technology, which came out of David Silver's lab at Duke-NUS Medical School and is based on the discovery that the MFSD2A protein, in the BBB, can transport drugs into the central nervous system ("CNS") when attached to modified fatty acids. Travecta uses this platform to select and screen active drugs with poor BBB penetration and conjugate them with transport-enabling structures to facilitate BBB transport via MFSD2A and specific release of active drug in the CNS.

Dr. Manning will also discuss recent development updates across multiple pipeline programs that have been discovered using the Travecta platform, including TVT-004, a conjugate of the endocannabinoid anandamide with potential to treat a broad range of neurologic disorders, and additional programs with a range of neuro-inflammation and neuro-oncology applications.

"We have made tremendous progress on development of the Travecta platform and pipeline programs thus far in 2022," noted Dr. Manning. "BIO is an excellent opportunity to share this progress as we move our lead program toward the clinic by the end of the year."

Added Dr. Charles Ryan, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer, "Because the Travecta platform has the flexibility to enhance the CNS access of a broad range of compounds, partnering is a core element of our strategy, and BIO is an ideal environment for us to identify new collaboration opportunities for the creation of next-generation CNS-penetrant therapeutics."

About Travecta Therapeutics, Inc.

Travecta Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the BBB. The company's proprietary platform allows the company to screen and develop product candidates that can cross the BBB, targeting novel and untapped neurological pathways. Travecta's proprietary platform is built upon a deep understanding of the MFSD2A transporter protein and its function at the BBB as well as in other key pathophysiological conditions discovered by Dr. David Silver. The new chemical entities discovered using the Travecta platform have significant advantages over existing therapies and allow the company to address large patient populations with conditions that were previously difficult to treat using existing modalities. Travecta focuses on biological pathways that have been clinically validated but where key biological targets have not been engaged or have been inadequately targeted due to blood-brain barrier impermeability. To date, we have leveraged the platform to design and test novel molecules with high brain penetration focused in the areas of pain, neuro-oncology, anxiety, multiple sclerosis, and epilepsy.

Investor and Media Contact:

Jason Finkelstein / Cameron Willis

Argot Partners

212.600.1902

jason@argotpartners.com

cameron@argotpartners.com