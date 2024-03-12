Travel Experts Share Tips to Visit Khiva, Tourism Capital 2024

TourCentralAsia invites you to explore this open-air museum, featuring the Kalta Minor Minaret, Juma Mosque, Pahlavan Mahmud Mausoleum, and the Kuhna Ark fortress offering breathtaking views. Uncover travel tips for Singaporeans, including visa details, currency, safety, cuisine, and language nuances.

The ancient city of Khiva in Uzbekistan often flies under the radar for many travelers. Even those who make Uzbekistan their next travel adventure don't always make it past the popular cities of Samarkand and Bukhara.

Khiva is most famous for its Itchan Kala, an ancient fortress with UNESCO heritage status packed full of beautiful mosques, madrasas, and palaces built over the course of centuries.

What’s more is that it was chosen to be the tourism capital of the Islamic world for 2024.

TourCentralAsia eagerly invites you to uncover the wonders of Khiva, Uzbekistan, sharing invaluable tips for planning your journey to this magical destination.

What to See in Khiva

The city is often referred to as an “open air museum” and is likened to a labyrinth of stunning Islamic monuments.

Some highlights of visiting Khiva include the iconic Kalta Minor Minaret—a stubby tower adorned with blue, white, and sandy-colored tiles—and the Juma Mosque, known for its eerie silence and gloomy ambiance, with over 200 hand-carved wooden pillars, each uniquely styled.

Other must-visit attractions include the beautiful Pahlavan Mahmud Mausoleum, a mausoleum to commemorate the poet, philosopher, wrestler and patron saint of Khiva.

Climbing up the stairs of the Kuhna Ark—a 12th century fortress built as a residence for Khiva’s rulers—takes you to the city’s watchtower and one of the most beautiful views in Central Asia.

Travel Tips for Singaporeans in Uzbekistan

How to Get There

For Singaporeans, flying to Tashkent, then taking a domestic flight to Urgench, just 30 minutes by taxi from Khiva, is the most convenient option.

Alternatively, it’s possible to enjoy a tour of the country by train, with stops at Samarkand and Bukhara along the way. With some of the world's most beautiful Islamic architecture and a modern railway network, this is the most relaxing way to enjoy Uzbekistan.

Visa

Citizens of Singapore can visit Uzbekistan visa-free for 30 days at a time and simply need to receive a stamp in their passport upon arrival.

Money

The currency of Uzbekistan is the Uzbek Som and at the time of writing S$1 is worth around 9,400 UZS. Tashkent airport has ATMs which accept Visa and Mastercard but bringing a small amount of USD to change at the airport might be helpful as a backup.

Uzbekistan is a very affordable country to visit and travelers of all budgets are able to make the most of their trip. Even during peak season, high-rated hotels in Khiva can be found from S$40-50 per night.

Safety

As little is known about Central Asia, safety is of course a concern for many travelers. Tourists from Singapore will be comforted to know that Uzbekistan is a very safe place to visit with low crime rates and a high police presence.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises normal travel precautions such as keeping valuables in a safe place out of public view and avoiding traveling alone.

Food

Uzbekistan is known for its rich cuisine and is especially satisfying for meat lovers. Plov (rice cooked with red meat and vegetables) is the national dish and shashlik (grilled skewers), dumplings and samosas are also an integral part of the cuisine.

As the country continues to receive more international tourists, more restaurants are able to cater to alternative diets such as vegan and dairy-free.

Language

The official language of Uzbekistan is Uzbek but Russian is very commonly spoken. Although English is not that commonly spoken amongst the older generation, many younger Uzbeks can speak at least some basic English.

If visiting tourist areas, hotels and restaurants will almost always have staff who can speak at least some English but knowing some basic Uzbek phrases such as “hello” and “thank you” will certainly be appreciated. Some basic Uzbek phrases can be found here.

When to Visit

The peak season for travel in Uzbekistan is in spring and autumn. During these seasons the weather is pleasantly warm and guests to the country can explore the country without issue.

High temperatures in summer can make it difficult to walk around its landmarks during the day time and the weather from December to February can be particularly cold and gloomy.

