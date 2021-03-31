As Travel Gradually Resumes, Glocalme's Triforce Wi-Fi Solution Supports Users To Stay Connected for Up to 28 Hours on the Go

HONG KONG, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With vaccines being administered across the globe, a greater proportion of the population is gaining confidence to travel again. GlocalMe®, a product and service brand of UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. ("uCloudlink") (NASDAQ: UCL), is supporting these travelers to stay connected on the go with its newly launched TriForce, one of the world's most durable and compatible mobile Wi-Fi solutions.

A recent survey by Allianz Partners found that 67% said getting a vaccine would make them feel safe enough to travel — a strong indicator that travel will be set to rebound throughout the remainder of 2021 and into 2022. As travelers venture further, GlocalMe's TriForce allows them to access reliable mobile data and power in the toughest of terrains with its long battery life, heavy-duty design and superior connectivity.

"TriForce is a tribute to the Hugo Prize-winning novel 'The Three-Body Problem' by Chinese SciFi writer Liu Cixin, which demonstrates how humans traverse barriers, time, and space to continue and thrive. This adaptability and resilience lies at the core of TriForce. As the most robust solution on the market, TriForce supports travelers to stay connected as they explore new frontiers and push the boundaries of possibility. GlocalMe also plans to roll out an 'out of this world' branding campaign in April that sheds more light into TriForce's unique name and capabilities," said Victor Xu, Chief Sales Officer at uCloudlink.

TriForce provides users with the most reliable 4G LTE connection in any situation, whether it's a cross-country roadtrip or venturing into the heart of nature as part of adventure travel. No matter when or where, TriForce allows users to stay connected for up to 28 hours with its 7000mAh battery — one of the highest capabilities currently available in the industry. Users can also share their network and connect up to 10 devices simultaneously.

On the connectivity front, TriForce is supported by uCloudlink's CloudSIM technology, which has already helped millions of travelers enjoy a seamless Internet experience at home and abroad. This innovative technology intelligently matches the user with the best-quality carrier in real-time to achieve a secure, reliable network connection on the go. Users can easily leverage the multi-operator network without a physical SIM card, while the pay-as-you-go model delivers better connection quality without contracts, monthly fees or exorbitant roaming charges.

Beyond connectivity, TriForce allows for maximum adaptability with its compatible design. The hotspot doubles as a power bank with Type-C, lightning and micro-USB charging ports, and supports SIM card use with one nano SIM card slot. Moreover, the anti-slip, drop-resistant casing ensures TriForce withstands even the toughest of conditions.

GlocalMe first released the TriForce in February 2021 alongside the DuoTurbo and FirstG. As travel restrictions gradually ease, GlocalMe's next-generation mobile Wi-Fi solutions will help better connect users and the world.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

uCloudlink is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

Contact:

Carina Cheung

carina-pr@ucloudlink.com