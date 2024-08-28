TRAVEL & SPA MAGAZINE Becomes Italy’s Most Widely Circulated Wellness Tourism Magazine

Recent data shows that TRAVEL & SPA MAGAZINE has become Italy’s most widely circulated spa & wellness travel publication, with thousands of readers through digital newsstands in 250 countries worldwide.

—

TRAVEL & SPA MAGAZINE, Italy’s first and most popular digital tourism publication, has attained another significant milestone. It is now the country's most widely circulated tourism magazine, and growth doesn't appear to be slowing. The tourism and lifestyle magazine offers travelers a refined guide to the most exclusive resorts, beautiful beaches, fascinating destinations, and current lifestyles among the world's luxury locations.

The magazine cultivates a strong emotional aesthetic that appeals to readers. TRAVEL & SPA contains stunning visual and photographic elements, showcasing exotic locations with impeccable editorial quality. The magazine’s staff knows its audience and strives to provide relevant content for readers accustomed to the best.

Readers can enjoy TRAVEL & SPA in two digital formats (each different in content and usability) with a browsable PDF document or as an online travel site packed with the latest news about travel, tourism, luxury hotels, vacation locations, spas, beauty, food, and lifestyle elements.

“TRAVEL & SPA is not just a magazine,” says Paolo Sisti, editor-in-chief of the magazine. “It is an omnichannel communication platform, in line with the evolution of the modern publication market.”

After attaining the enviable status of the most widely circulated Italian wellness travel magazine in the world, TRAVEL & SPA is eager to share its success. The publication’s digital platform includes a web portal and multiple social channels that put advertisers in constant contact with their target audience.

Across the 250 countries of distribution, TRAVEL & SPA reaches a potential readership of more than 75 million people, with an average monthly readership of 423,000. The digital magazine is optimized for use across multiple devices, offering a simple, effective method for readers to engage with the content.

Within the pages of TRAVEL & SPA MAGAZINE, readers will find an abundance of travel ideas, exclusive itineraries, dream locations, and tips to improve one’s physical and mental well-being. The magazine serves as a hub for culture, art, food, and beauty, highlighting the most incredible sights and activities the world has to offer. Each issue approaches the topics of travel and personal wellness from a new, engaging perspective. Readers can embrace the magic of travel as they browse spectacular travel images and delve into fascinating stories from other travelers.

“TRAVEL & SPA chronicles places and destinations with one goal—to make readers dream,” the magazine’s founders said. “Stunning images are combined with evocative tips and stories, turning our ‘luxury magazine’ into a dream book full of ideas, suggestions, and advice.”

The online readership and community TRAVEL & SPA has built puts it in a unique position to serve as a bridge between companies offering luxury tourism services and affluent travelers seeking memorable travel experiences. The magazine’s staff works hard to ensure readers have a pleasant experience while perusing the pages while providing effective advertising opportunities for partners.

The numbers show that the resulting platform is working for both sides. Readers enjoy a highly visual publication with valuable information about the places and things they’re interested in, and advertisers gain an opportunity to get their luxury products in front of the target audience.

TRAVEL & SPA has also established a robust presence on social media outlets like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Readers can find links to popular articles and many of the stunning photos included in the magazine. This strategy increases the magazine’s visibility and emphasizes brand awareness while further establishing TRAVEL & SPA MAGAZINE as an authority in the industry.

