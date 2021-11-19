Travelling during pandemic made safer with MSIG’s TravelEasy

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 19 November 2021 - With more Singaporeans likely to travel overseas via the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme, they can now choose to be protected through MSIG's TravelEasy insurance.

MSIG Singapore has enhanced its TravelEasy insurance to include COVID-19 coverage at no additional premium. Single trip policyholders are covered for up to S$200,000 for COVID-19 related overseas medical expenses and evacuation, valid for the first 90 days of the trip. This benefit goes up to S$500,000 for family cover.

The insurance plan also pays for COVID-19 disruptions such as pre-departure travel cancellation and postponement if the policyholder or travel companion is diagnosed with COVID-19, or is under mandatory quarantine within 30 days before the start of the trip[1] .

Mr. Steven Leong, Senior Vice-President, Consumer and Digital Distribution, MSIG Singapore said, "After close to 2 years of travel restrictions, the lifting of the border closures is a welcome relief to the tourism industry and for travel-starved Singaporeans. MSIG's TravelEasy insurance aims to provide extra reassurance for safe travelling but at no extra cost. Especially during these volatile times, our policyholders can rely on our 24-hour assistance service should they encounter any travel complications related to COVID-19 while overseas."

Under TravelEasy 's Standard plan, the premium for a 7-day trip to South Korea starts from S$64 and for a 14-day trip to Germany premium starts from S$159.50.

From 22 November to 31 December 2021, customers can enjoy 20% discount off MSIG's Single Trip plans using the promo code TRAVELEASY. They will be offered a free Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test worth S$138 if they purchase the Annual Trip plans.

To learn more about TravelEasy 's COVID-19 coverage, visit gomsig.sg/traveleasy .

For policyholders with existing annual travel insurance plans with MSIG, please contact its Customer Service to include COVID-19 cover.



[1] Subject to policy terms and conditions.

About MSIG Insurance (“MSIG Singapore”)

A leading general insurer with a local presence of over 100 years, MSIG Singapore offers an extensive range of insurance solutions for commercial and personal risk protection, enabling the security and safety of individuals and businesses. MSIG Singapore holds an A+/Stable financial rating by Standard & Poor's.

A testament to its growing strength and influence, MSIG Singapore has garnered numerous awards for delivering digitally innovative and customer-centric solutions. It was named Asia's Most Transformative Insurer (2019) by the IDC Financial Insights and The Digital Insurer of the Year (2018) by The Asset, an independent financial research publication in Asia.

MSIG Singapore is a subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd, and a member of the MS&AD Insurance Group – one of the largest general insurance groups in the world with presence in 46 countries and regions globally, 18 of which are in Asia Pacific including all ASEAN markets as well as in Australia, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea and India. Headquartered in Japan, MS&AD is amongst the top non-life insurance groups in the world based on gross revenue.

