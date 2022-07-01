Traveloka Launched the EPIC Sale 2022 in Thailand, Supporting the Reopening Momentum and Responding to the Surge in Travel

BANGKOK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveloka, Southeast Asia's lifestyle superapp with over 100 million downloads, bringing back 'EPIC Sale 2022,' the company's iconic campaign offering customers end-to-end travel and lifestyle solution.



Traveloka EPIC Sale 2022

Traveloka Thailand Country Manager, Panicha Thananaken, said that travel demand in the past few months has consistently increased as the government eased regulations and restrictions, while adding more public holidays to revitalize tourism. "Thais have a strong interest now in domestic and international travel. After two years of restrictions, the level of enthusiasm has significantly increased which reflects the pent-up excitement towards travel. Thais have also adopted new travel habits to ensure safe travels on their journeys."

Having a safe journey for the customers also means having adequate protection for their travel habits. It contributes to the increasing popularity of the travel insurance products in Thailand which was reflected in its growth that almost reached 2x during January to May 2022 period.

In response to the travel surge and to support the momentum building with the reopening in domestic and international travel, Traveloka Thailand, as a travel and lifestyle superapp, is continuously monitoring the shifting industry landscape to provide relevant products and initiatives to customers. The EPIC Sale is an important solution offered by Traveloka demonstrating their promise to meet the needs of customers.

Taking place from 1-7 July 2022, Traveloka is offering special deals at up to 80% off on a wide variety of Hotels, Flights, Xperiences, Airport Transfers, and other Traveloka products spanning across travel and lifestyle to empower customers' travel and lifestyle aspirations.

Traveloka Thailand first introduced the EPIC Sale in 2019. Since then, it has become the brand's iconic and biggest promotional campaign underlining Traveloka's commitment to consistently improving the business activities of its partners, supporting the acceleration of the country's economic recovery and boosting the domestic tourism sector. In 2019, the EPIC Sale increased traffic by 4 times, while sales increased tenfold with a 30% surge in active users. The second EPIC Sale in 2021 included more than 1,800 partners who joined with an uplift of around 4.3x transactions and a 40% surge in daily active users during the sale period.

In collaboration with more than 1,800+ domestic and international partners, the EPIC Sale 2022 will offer products to serve increasing demand in domestic and international travel across travel and lifestyle, together with new hygiene protocols and flexible options which include:

EPIC Hour , customers can enjoy direct discount up to 80% for all travel and lifestyle products starting from 1-7 July 2022 , at specific hours; Hotel (discount up to 80%, at 12-1pm and 7-8pm ), Flight (discount up to 30%, at 11am-12pm ), Xperience (discount up to 80%, at 7-9pm ).

, customers can enjoy direct discount up to 80% for all travel and lifestyle products starting from , at specific hours; Hotel (discount up to 80%, at and ), Flight (discount up to 30%, at ), Xperience (discount up to 80%, at ). EPIC Referral Game (Raise a Pet) , starting from 24 - 30 June 2022 customers can get extra referral rewards that can be earned by playing Raise a Pet in Traveloka app. The customers will have a chance to win two main rewards; additional coupon redemption for up to THB 2,000 and a grand prize that is worth of total THB20,000!

, starting from 24 - customers can get extra referral rewards that can be earned by playing Raise a Pet in Traveloka app. The customers will have a chance to win two main rewards; additional coupon redemption for up to and a grand prize that is worth of total THB20,000! Traveloka Grand Bazaar, a brand new innovative social commerce gamification that allows customers to enjoy more discounts up to 80% and get extra coupon discounts by sharing bazaar link to their peers. Accessible on Traveloka app from 3-7 July 2022 every 2-6pm .

"Since 2019, the EPIC Sale has been proven to drive our business growth, support our industry partners amid this tough situation and boost the recovery in tourism. And this year, our EPIC Sale will assist all Thais to see the world again and make vacation planning even more EPIC than ever," Panicha concluded.

For more information and program terms and conditions, please visit https://www.traveloka.com/promotion/tvlkepic22

About Traveloka

Traveloka, Southeast Asia's lifestyle superapp, provides users access to discover and purchase a wide range of travel, local services, and financial services products. Traveloka's comprehensive product portfolio includes transport booking services such as flight, bus, and train tickets, car rentals, airport transfers, as well as access to the largest accommodation inventory in Southeast Asia, including hotels, apartments, guest houses, homestays, resorts, and villas, making Traveloka a booking platform with the widest selection of accommodation and packages.

Traveloka is also a key player in the local services category (currently specific to certain markets), offering reservations for a wide range of local attractions, activities, wellness and beauty clinics, culinary directories as well as food delivery. Traveloka offers financing, payment, and insurance products to help Southeast Asian consumers fulfill their lifestyle aspirations, with 24/7 customer service in local languages as well as more than 30 different local payment methods. Traveloka's lifestyle superapp has been downloaded more than 100 million times, making it the most popular travel and lifestyle booking application in the Southeast Asian region.