Traveloka Presents the International Travel Fair in Thailand to Revive and Grow Global Tourism

As Southeast Asia's lifestyle superapp, Traveloka is committed to revive and grow global tourism through international travel, aligning with Thai's sizable international tourists and a solid demand surge across the region at these recent times

International Travel Fair is part of Traveloka's international travel recovery campaign, "Now the World is Possible", offering the best deals with up to 60% off on travel and lifestyles solutions in one app across SEA countries including Thailand , Vietnam , Malaysia , and the Philippines

BANGKOK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveloka, Southeast Asia's lifestyle superapp with over 100 million downloads, launched its 'International Travel Fair' in Thailand. It is the company's first and biggest International Travel Fair after countries reopening, offering customers the best deals. Taking place from 25-31 May 2022, Traveloka is set to unveil special deals of up to 60% off on a range of travel and lifestyle products all in one app with more than 13 million partners in international countries of Traveloka's partners participating in this signature campaign.



Traveloka Thailand Country Manager, Panicha Thananaken said, "This is the first campaign to boost international travel after the successful recovery of domestic tourism in the past few months. Traveloka has played an active role in supporting domestic travel and tourism through several marketing campaigns such as EPIC Sales, Year-End Sales and National Travel Day: Songkran Sale. With massive vaccine distributions and more countries reopening, the relatively quick recovery is allowing us to take part in reviving the international tourism industry by introducing new products, features, and initiatives."

Traveloka is presenting the International Travel Fair as part of Traveloka's commitment to provide convenience for users in planning and realizing their travel and lifestyle aspirations, both for domestic and international travel. It is one of Traveloka's manifestations to bring further advanced technology to cater to the diverse needs of users in terms of their travel and lifestyles.

Based on a recent Traveloka customer survey, there are some positive signals of the recovery underway regarding the increasing of international travel demand as over 70% of the Thai population has received at least two doses of a vaccine and there are increasing numbers of Thais who created travel plans in the next three months. With the gradual recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and relaxation of restrictions, more and more countries have reopened their borders internationally and this is in correlation with Thailand, which are planning to remove the Thailand Pass registration system for Thai citizens from 1 June 2022 onwards.

Top international destinations which Thais plan to visit are Singapore, South Korea, and Cambodia together with recreational activities. They are searching for and planning to travel by plane, stay in a hotel, and visit an attraction.

Traveloka is conducting International Travel Fairs across SEA countries to establish new benchmarks in sales innovations to support our valued airlines, hotels, and lifestyle partners with their business recovery and to be in line with the government's agenda in boosting international travel tourism in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

To help valued partners with their business recovery, Traveloka offers various deals and features which include:

: Enjoy big deals and discounts from Traveloka with more than partners in international countries, including flight discounts with up to 30% off, hotel deals at up to 60% off or discounts and Xperience activity discounts of up to off plus additional exclusive discounts from other partners. One-stop International Travel Information: The ' Now the World is Possible' page demonstrates the world can once again be explored, and travelers can now travel internationally in confidence with the list of reopening destinations, deals and travel information updates.

The Now the World is Possible' page demonstrates the world can once again be explored, and travelers can now travel internationally in confidence with the list of reopening destinations, deals and travel information updates. Flexible & Safe Travel: Flexibility in booking options, travel insurance and COVID -19 testing.

I. Flexible Flights allow customers to upgrade their flights for flexible tickets to gain more benefits including unlimited rescheduling/priority check-in/extra baggage allowance and comfortable seating

II. Flexible Hotels allow customers to pay upon check-in and/or free cancellations plus easy rescheduling

III. Flexible Xperience allow customers to easily refund and/or reschedule, just check out the list under "Easy Refund" and/or "Easy Reschedule" filter.

IV. Travel Insurance travel with peace of mind with various types of insurance including travel insurance and baggage protection

V. COVID -19 Test book a COVID -19 test with ease including a real-time PCR Test, Antibody test and Antigen test

Easily get discounts for international trips. Just download, or update the latest version of the Traveloka Application, find the international travel fair section on the application homepage, and enjoy discounts for the international trips. For more information and program terms and conditions, please visit https://www.traveloka.com/en-th/promotion/international-reopening-th .

About Traveloka

Traveloka, Southeast Asia's lifestyle superapp, provides users access to discover and purchase a wide range of travel, local services, and financial services products. Traveloka's comprehensive product portfolio includes transport booking services such as flight, bus, and train tickets, car rentals, airport transfers, as well as access to the largest accommodation inventory in Southeast Asia, including hotels, apartments, guest houses, homestays, resorts, and villas, making Traveloka a booking platform with the widest selection of accommodation and packages.

Traveloka is also a key player in the local services category, offering reservations for a wide range of local attractions, activities, wellness and beauty clinics, culinary directories as well as food delivery. Traveloka offers financing, payment, and insurance products to help Southeast Asian consumers fulfill their lifestyle aspirations, with 24/7 customer service in local languages as well as more than 40 different local payment methods. Traveloka's lifestyle superapp has been downloaded more than 100 million times, making it the most popular travel and lifestyle booking application in the Southeast Asian region.