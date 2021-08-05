Traveloka, Southeast Asia's lifestyle superapp, recognized by Fast Company as a Best Workplace for Innovators

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveloka, Southeast Asia's lifestyle superapp, has been recognized by Fast Company as an outstanding international Best Workplace for Innovators. The 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators list, which includes more than 100 companies selected from nearly 1,500 applications from across the globe, honors businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels.

"Innovation is the bedrock of our culture and business strategy. The pandemic transformed how we operate: it challenged us to innovate, to try new ideas, and to respond to unprecedented changes in consumer trends and behaviors," said Ferry Unardi, CEO & Co-Founder of Traveloka. "This recognition by Fast Company is a validation of the culture of innovation we have built at Traveloka. We value intellectual honesty, curiosity, empathy, and humility, and these values are in the DNA that runs through our organization."

Since its founding nine years ago, Traveloka has grown to become a lifestyle superapp. In addition to offering the broadest portfolio of travel services in Southeast Asia, Traveloka's ecosystem provides solutions to meet users' lifestyle needs, from transportation to accommodation, attractions to eateries, and payment options, insurance products and other financial services. Its team of industry-leading engineers and data scientists have driven continuous innovation to adapt Traveloka's offerings to match the purchasing preferences and the unique characteristics of regional users.

"We are proud to have fostered an entrepreneurial workforce that is empowered to create new solutions, and are always on the lookout for the world's top talent to add to our outstanding team. We are at an exciting stage of growth and very well positioned to continue driving innovations that enable our users to access lifestyle services everywhere and any time they need them," Mr. Unardi added.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering. Working together, Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers scored nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top companies. This year for the first time, Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators also recognized outstanding organizations in six different categories, including the international category in which Traveloka was recognized.

"These leaders and teams created cultures of innovation and sustained them, even as remote work extended into 2021," said Stephanie Mehta, Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company. "This newest list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators honors those organizations that found ways to collaborate and invent despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, ensuring employees were at the forefront."

Traveloka, Southeast Asia's lifestyle superapp, provides users access to discover and purchase a wide range of travel, local services, and financial services products. Traveloka's comprehensive product portfolio includes transport booking services such as flight tickets, bus, trains, car rental, airport transfer, as well as access to the largest accommodation inventory in Southeast Asia, including hotels, apartments, guest houses, homestays, resorts, and villas, making Traveloka a booking platform with the widest selection of accommodation and packages.

Traveloka is also a key player in the local services category, offering reservations for a wide range of local attractions, activities, wellness and beauty clinics, culinary directories as well as food delivery. Traveloka also offers financing, payment, and insurance products to help Southeast Asian consumers fulfill their lifestyle aspirations. Traveloka provides 24/7 customer service in local languages as well as more than 40 different local payment methods. Traveloka's lifestyle superapp has been downloaded more than 60 million times, making it the most popular travel and lifestyle booking application in the Southeast Asian region.