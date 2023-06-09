Travis Cody Releases Bestseller By Design, a Book on Self-Publishing for Coaches

Travis Cody has released Bestseller By Design, a book geared towards coaches, consultants and entrepreneurs looking to publish their own bestselling book to grow their audience and impact.

—

Travis Cody’s newest book contains strategies that teach coaches and consultants how to create a book within a short timeframe, self-publish, promote their books to a large consumer base, and attract high-value clients.

For more information, please visit https://bestsellerbydesign.com/book

Bestseller By Design contains tips for self-promotion and marketing, which are vital in generating interest in a book. Drawing upon his 15-year career as a professional Hollywood screenwriter, Cody translates his experience with strict content quotas and rigid deadlines into proven, replicatable methods that coaches and consultants can use to streamline the writing process.

The business strategies outlined in Bestseller By Design advise readers on how to stand out among high-budget competitors, garner a large audience, and attract high-value clients. The step-by-step guides delineated in the book walk the reader through ways to accelerate writing and book creation, allowing entrepreneurs to increase their content flow. The book also lists common pitfalls that many consultants make when self-publishing a book and how to avoid them.

To date, over 3,000 authors and entrepreneurs have successfully used the strategies revealed in the book to distinguish themselves from other experts in their fields.

Travis Cody has been writing books since he was 12 years old. He is one of the only writers in the world to have successfully sold his work in four different industries: journalism, publishing, screenwriting, and sales copywriting.

“Most people think that writing a book will be hard work and take a long time. Nothing could be further from the truth,” says Cody. “Today, I’m revealing a simple, easy-to-follow process to other entrepreneurs who are ready to have a bestselling book of their own as well.”

"This process obliterates many of the common myths around book writing and book publishing. It makes publishing a book fun, fast and easy to understand," continues Cody. "That's why 45% of clients who have gone through this process now have three published books or more. The process simply works, regardless of the background someone has with writing."

Interested parties can learn more by visiting https://bestsellerbydesign.com/book

Contact Info:

Name: Travis Cody

Email: Send Email

Organization: Bestseller By Design

Address: 1621 Central Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001, United States

Website: https://traviscody.com



Release ID: 89093290

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.