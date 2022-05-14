Treadmills With Smart TVs Ranked | Certified Personal Trainer Review Released

—

Written by a certified personal trainer, the company’s new report covers 9 different treadmills with HD screens to help fitness enthusiasts make an informed buying decision and select the model that most suits their needs. These state-of-the-art models allow users to watch television shows and access workout applications while exercising.

2nd Chance Fitness’s report informs that the Bowflex Treadmill 22 features a 22-inch display that allows for Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max streaming. It includes a 1-year membership to JRNY, a platform with adaptive workouts and personalized assessments. This model is ideal for heavier individuals as it has a weight capacity of 400 pounds.

The Bowflex company has been a recipient of multiple awards, earning its first one in 2012 for Best Premium Treadmill. Since then, it was awarded the International Design Award, Red Dot Design Award, German Design Award for Excellent Product Design in Sports, and ISPO Product of the Year.

According to the report, the NordicTrack T Series 6.5Si is another solid option. This model comes with 20-built-in exercise programs to follow along with, has grip heart-rate sensors, and features a 10-inch HD touchscreen. This one has a weight limit of 300 pounds and doesn’t require a membership to take advantage of iFit workouts.

The ProForm Carbon T7 Smart Treadmill is a budget-friendly model with a 7-inch smart HD display. It comes with a 30day iFit family membership, allows for live streaming, and has a weight capacity of 300 pounds. This model is sufficient for those simply needing a treadmill for jogging or short runs as it has a limited speed and incline range.

The founder of 2nd Chance Fitness, Secoy Reeves, has been a fitness trainer for over 8 years. He focuses on helping clients with weight management, muscle growth, and improved health and offers an array of membership programs to help individuals reach their fitness goals.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We listen closely when real users speak up about specific issues with any product that might appear at 2nd Chance Fitness. Whenever possible, we try it out ourselves. If not, we make sure someone who has tried the product provides us with a detailed review.”

