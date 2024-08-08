Tree Streets Electrical Powers Local Communities in Sicamous

Tree Streets Electrical, a leading electrical services provider in Sicamous, British Columbia, is excited to announce the expansion of its services across the region. The company now proudly serves residential and commercial clients from Revelstoke to Salmon Arm.

By offering electrical solutions to a wide range of industries, Tree Streets Electrical works on adapting to the diverse needs of its residential and commercial customers.

With this expansion, the company aims to address the growing demand for reliable electrical services in the area. Their team of certified technicians brings years of experience to every project, ensuring high-quality workmanship and exceptional customer satisfaction.

Tree Streets Electrical specializes in a wide range of services, including:

Residential electrical services

Commercial electrical work

Electrical Service calls

General electrical consulting

Their expertise extends to electrical upgrades for secondary suites, power system overhauls for commercial properties, and new construction projects. Tree Streets Electrical prides itself on staying up-to-date with the latest industry standards and technologies, ensuring that all installations meet or exceed local building codes.

Tree Streets Electrical has built a reputation for quality workmanship and customer satisfaction. The company's technicians are certified professionals, equipped to handle projects ranging from electrical upgrades for secondary suites to power system overhauls for commercial properties.

Adam Landis, owner of Tree Streets Electrical, says, "Our goal is to provide safe, efficient, and reliable electrical solutions personalized to the unique needs of each client. Whether it's a small residential repair or a large commercial project, we approach every job with the same level of dedication and professionalism. Our team is committed to delivering reliable electrical services to meet the growing needs of our communities. We're excited to bring our expertise to more homes and businesses in the area."

For more information or to schedule a service, visit their website at https://treestreetselectrical.ca/ or contact them directly at (250) 253-8450.





About the company: Tree Streets Electrical Ltd., a cornerstone of electrical expertise in Sicamous, BC, and the surrounding regions. Founded on the vision and leadership of Adam Landis, our company sets the standard for excellence and commitment to the community in every project we undertake.

