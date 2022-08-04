Trend Micro Launches New Unified Security Platform to Augment Security Teams in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704) ("Trend Micro"), the global leader in cybersecurity, recently announced the launch of Trend Micro One, a new unified cybersecurity and attack surface management platform. This launch is a major step towards consolidating a multitude of security products and features in a single platform, enabling customers to better understand, communicate, and mitigate cyber risks.

Businesses in Asia Pacific are on the cusp of a new digital era – finding themselves in a landscape that is rapidly shifting with technological breakthroughs, but also alarmingly plagued with cybercrime and adversaries. With stretched security teams and siloed security products, business and cyber resilience will be challenged as enterprises continue to be pitted against mounting cyber risks.

Trend Micro's unified security platform enables organisations to prepare for, withstand, and rapidly recover from threats, with a more empowered security team. The cloud-based solution delivers a continuous lifecycle of complete risk and threat assessment with attack discovery, cyber risk analysis, and threat mitigation and response. Furthermore, expert services such as Managed Extended Detection & Response (XDR) promises better visibility, 24x7 monitoring, and enhanced threat detection and response.

David Ng, Country Manager, Singapore, Trend Micro, shares, "Trend Micro's platform approach is the product of 30 years of experience and innovation in cybersecurity. We have always been committed to delivering innovative solutions that augment security teams, and that is exactly what we seek to achieve with Trend Micro One – a platform developed by cybersecurity professionals for cybersecurity professionals, so organisations can be their most resilient. By providing cutting-edge technology to help businesses discover the ever-changing attack surface, assess and prioritise the most pressing risks and vulnerabilities, and subsequently mitigate them, business leaders in Singapore can focus on driving their business forward, without worrying about security. This is what it means to be truly resilient."

Trend Micro One collects over 250 billion data signals across diverse cloud and hybrid cloud environments, using native sensors across a growing list of ecosystem technology partners. Inaugural partners include Bit Discovery, Microsoft, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, ServiceNow, Slack, Qualys, Rapid7, Splunk, and Tenable.

Alex Ng, Director of Insyghts Security, says, "Trend Micro's unified approach is an industry-first, and we are excited to be part of their journey to help organisations in Singapore rein in and navigate complex risks that come with digital transformation. Consolidating multiple sources of asset and risk visibility, including Trend Micro Vision One SOC-as-a-service powered by Trend Micro One platform, helps us jointly support overloaded security teams to prioritise, manage, and respond to threats."

"We are proud that our ecosystem partners value integrating into our platform. They extend our platform to make it the most complete in the industry by pulling data signals across endpoints, cloud services, IoT devices, and email. This ultimately helps to deliver unparalleled insights and assessments of lurking cyber dangers to our customers," says Ng.

Within a single platform, Trend Micro One will enable customers to:

Discover the attack surface: Identify, monitor, and profile cyber assets in customers' environments

Analyse risk exposure, the status of vulnerabilities, configuration of security controls, and types of threat activity

Ensure the right preventative controls and take swift action to mitigate risk and remediate attacks across the enterprise by leveraging Trend Micro's threat and risk intelligence

To ensure the successful implementation and application of Trend Micro One, Trend Micro and its partners are committed to delivering dedicated end-to-end support for businesses in Singapore. This entails identifying organisational pain points, developing a robust strategy for enhanced cyber resilience, and supporting organisations in navigating complex compliance and data protection regulations. The goal is to ensure that security teams maximise their potential by maximising the potential of Trend Micro One.

Trend Micro One unified cybersecurity platform is available now. To see how it works and find out more, please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_sg/business/products/one-platform.html

