Trex to Showcase Two New Decking Options at Carrefour International du Bois

At the Carrefour International du Bois trade fair in Nantes, Trex® will showcase two new eco-friendly, low-maintenance composite decking products, highlighting their leading position in high-performance, wood-alternative decking. These innovations, along with the Trex Transcend® collection, emphasize Trex’s commitment to innovation and aesthetics.

—

Building and trade professionals planning to attend this year’s Carrefour International du Bois trade fair in Nantes will have the opportunity to view an expanded selection of eco-friendly, low-maintenance composite decking options from Trex®. The category inventor and world’s leading brand of high-performance, wood-alternative decking will showcase two new offerings that raise the bar for performance and aesthetics during the major industry event.



“We look forward to presenting two new decking products at this year’s show, along with our industry-leading Trex Transcend® collection,” said Walid Trabelsi, European Account Manager for Trex Company. “Since originating the concept of composite decking more than 30 years ago, Trex has focused on continually elevating the category through innovation and these latest introductions do just that.”



Trex Transcend® Lineage™

Expanding on the impeccable pedigree of the company’s Transcend decking line, Trex Transcend Lineage heralds what’s next in outdoor living with a refined surface finish, trend-forward colors and enhanced performance. This collection boasts five nature-inspired hues with subtle, elegant graining that delivers a natural look and feel. Adding to its appeal, Lineage boards are engineered with heat-mitigating technology in the shell to reflect the sun and keep boards cooler*.



Trex Signature®

Marking another watershed moment for composite decking, Trex Signature pioneers an ultra-realistic woodgrain that elevates the entire category with the achievement of the most authentic wood aesthetics to date. Offered in two luxurious colors, this premium decking is crafted with the natural look of interior hardwoods but engineered to withstand the elements and demands of the outdoors.



“These new innovations represent a next generation of products for a new generation of homeowners,” noted Trabelsi. “They are also engineered to last for generations to come.”



Like all Trex decking, Signature and Lineage boards are sustainably made from recycled and reclaimed materials and engineered for durability and easy maintenance. They won’t rot, warp, crack or splinter, like wood, and upkeep is hassle-free with no sanding, staining or sealing required. Just an occasional cleaning with soap and water is all that is needed to keep boards looking like new for decades. In fact, both of these new collections are backed by 50-year limited warranties against fading and staining.



The tiered line-up of Trex decking options will be on display May 28-30 in the Oakwise Europe stand [XXL-j18] at the Parc des Expositions de la Beaujoire. For more information, visit https://fr.trex.com/.



# # #



*DISCLAIMER: Although Trex Transcend® Lineage™ is designed to be cooler than most other composite decking products of a similar color, on a hot sunny day, it will get hot. On hot days, care should be taken to avoid extended contact between exposed skin and the deck surface, especially with young children and those with special needs.



