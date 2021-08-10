Tribal Group Chooses Arcc Spaces' Gardens North Tower to Support Business Growth in Asia Pacific

Occupying the modern, centrally located flexible workspace helps support their mission to empower the world of education

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribal Group, a pioneering world-leader of education software and services, has set up at Arcc Spaces' Gardens North Tower in Kuala Lumpur. Founded in 1999, its portfolio includes software solutions such as student management systems; and services that cover quality assurance, peer review, benchmarking and improvement; and student surveys that provide the leading global benchmarks for student experience. Working with higher education, further and tertiary education, schools, government and state bodies, training providers and employers in over 55 countries worldwide, Tribal Group's mission is to empower the world of education with products and services that underpin student success.



Kamal Iqramuddin, Team Lead (GDC) of Tribal Group Malaysia, Chooses Arcc Spaces in Kuala Lumpur To Expand in Asia Pacific

As the latest corporate clients at Arcc Spaces Gardens North Tower, flexibility and support were the priorities for Tribal Group who are looking to expand the Malaysian team. Implementing a hospitality-led workspace, Arcc Spaces Gardens North Tower is located on the 30th floor with breath-taking views across Kuala Lumpur and near to Damansara Heights, Bangsar and Mont Kiara, as well as a myriad of restaurants, bars and other lifestyle attractions. Arcc Spaces' other locations in Malaysia include its flagship Centrepoint South and The Pavilion Tower.

Kamal Iqramuddin, Team Lead (GDC) of Tribal Group Malaysia, said: "As a growing team, we're looking for the flexibility to expand into a large office space as we grow within Malaysia and the region. We were also looking for a space that was not just a traditional office but somewhere to collaborate as a team and with clients virtually or in-person. Arcc Spaces is the perfect flexible office space for us because of the services and facilities on offer. The central location was also important as its close to many public transport options that our team heavily rely upon."

"The centre is modern, well maintained and has a beautiful view across the city and the Arcc Spaces team look after us, ensuring that we have everything we need at all times. Another aspect that is highly important to us is the security of the office, and we like that all staff have their own access cards to both the building and each separate floor, ensuring there is no chance of unauthorised access."

Varian Saw, General Manager of Arcc Spaces Malaysia, said: "We are delighted to have Tribal Group join us at Arcc Spaces Gardens North Tower and we are dedicated to meeting their needs as they expand across Asia Pacific. As a flexible workspace provider, we aim to inspire creativity, evoke productivity and prioritise worker wellbeing, and we look forward to working together with Tribal Group to design and equip their space, based on their personal and professional needs."

Arcc Spaces Gardens North Tower features a variety of flexible workspaces including intimate, private offices for focused work, a large-scale boardroom with state-of-the-art technology for meetings, as well as dynamic social spaces within the communal areas. Working together with members, the in-house team is dedicated to ensuring each and every tenant receives high quality service and support, allowing tenants to focus fully on their work.

For more information on Tribal Group, please visit https://www.tribalgroup.com/

For more information on Arcc Spaces, please visit https://www.arccspaces.com/

About Arcc Spaces

Arcc Spaces is a shared workspace brand with 16 locations across Asia that works with corporates to transform the way they work and drive innovation through a network of hospitality-led spaces. Headquartered in Singapore, Arcc Spaces has locations across Malaysia, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. We provide access to a collection of beautifully designed business hubs, lounges and labs grounded in landmark projects across the world's gateway cities to empower today's leaders to meet, collaborate, learn and access talents and opportunities. Arcc Spaces is a part of the Arcc Holdings, a transformative real estate and hospitality company that develops and operates a range of concepts in the areas of 'Work, Live and Play'. For more information, please visit https://www.arccspaces.com

About Tribal Group

Tribal Group plc is a pioneering world-leader of education software and services. Its portfolio includes Student Information Systems; a broad range of education services covering quality assurance, peer review, benchmarking and improvement; and student surveys that provide the leading global benchmarks for student experience. Working with Higher Education, Further and Tertiary Education, schools, Government and State bodies, training providers and employers, in over 55 countries; Tribal Group's mission is to empower the world of education with products and services that underpin student success.

