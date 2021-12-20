TRIBUTE PORTFOLIO CELEBRATES ITS DEBUT IN MALAYSIA WITH THE OPENING OF PALM GARDEN HOTEL, PUTRAJAYA, a TRIBUTE PORTFOLIO HOTEL

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribute Portfolio, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the opening of Palm Garden Hotel, Putrajaya, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, marking the brand debut in Malaysia. Located in the heart of the IOI Resort City in Putrajaya, the 151-room hotel is set to showcase the hidden gem of Malaysia for travelers and locals who seek out independent experiences and crave enriching experiences from the community when traveling.



L-R: Guest Room, Exterior of Palm Garden Hotel, Putrajaya, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel; Palms Café

"We are thrilled to introduce the Tribute Portfolio brand to the country, with the opening of Palm Garden Hotel, Putrajaya, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel. The opening marks the entry of Marriott International's 17th brand into Malaysia – a testament to our focus on bringing a diversified portfolio for different types of travelers to the country," said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International. "We currently operate more than 30 hotels in Malaysia and look forward to expanding our portfolio in order to offer distinctive and personalized experiences for travelers."

Situated within the sprawling 788-acres of IOI Resort City, Palm Garden Hotel, Putrajaya, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel offers easy access to IOI City Mall, one of the largest shopping malls in Southeast Asia, as well as the prestigious 18-hole Palm Garden Golf Club. The hotel is connected to major highways leading to the North and South of Malaysia and is within 35-minute drive away from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, making it easily accessible from other regional and international destinations.

"Tribute Portfolio is the growing collection of characterful, independent hotels drawn together by their passion for captivating design and their drive to create vibrant social scenes for guests and locals alike. We are excited to bring the brand to Malaysia. The hotel is set to seek out and highlight the true spirit of a destination, and creates vibrant social scenes for travelers to enjoy," said Jennie Toh, Vice President, Brand Marketing and Brand Management, Asia Pacific, Marriott International.

Designed with an understated elegance, the hotel draws inspiration from its verdant and flora-filled surroundings and features 151 well-appointed guestrooms including 14 suites. Each guestroom overlooks the lush greenery of the resort city, and is equipped with a plush settee, LCD television, working desk, shower, mini bar fridge, in-room safe, iron, ironing board and coffee and tea making facilities.

The hotel features two signature restaurants and a bar. Palms Café, the all-day dining restaurant, serving international cuisine from the restaurant's à-la-carte menu. Aroi Dee, which translates to "good taste", is the hotel's signature Thai restaurant where the resident Thai culinary master presents traditional favorites such as Red Tom Yam, Pandan Leaf Chicken, Steamed Fish with Chili Lime Sauce and more. Courtyard Bar is the alfresco bar in the open-air courtyard where guests can relax and socialize after a day of exploring the city over cocktails and light bites.

Set amidst scenic greenery, the hotel features two large outdoor swimming pools and a recreation center that houses a gymnasium and sauna, while the expansive spaces that surround the hotel are dotted with built-in teambuilding obstacle courses, which serves well with corporate events.

With over 22,000 square feet of flexible indoor meeting space, Palm Garden Hotel, Putrajaya, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel is an ideal venue for business events and social gatherings. The hotel offers 11 multifunctional event spaces inclusive of a grand ballroom that is over 6,000 square feet and a foyer that offers natural light and connects to a pathway towards the gardens. Rafflesia, the pillar-less grand ballroom mesmerizes with a raindrop inspired chandelier and built-in stage, which can accommodate up to 500 guests in a theatre setting. For more intimate events, the garden or poolside venue can host up to 100 guests, ideal for picture-perfect weddings.

"Situated on a heritage land, amidst the picturesque, lush settings of IOI Resort City, we look forward to providing an unforgettable experience for the modern traveler seeking unique local experiences and top-of-the-line service" said Kumar Renoo, Cluster General Manager, Putrajaya, IOI Properties.

