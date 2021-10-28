Tricor Hong Kong Honored to be first Professional Services firm to be conferred with the "HKMA Excellence Award"

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricor Hong Kong is honored to be conferred with the prestigious Hong Kong Management Association (HKMA's) Excellence Award for 2021 in recognition of our strong track record as the benchmark for professional services in Hong Kong. We are the first Professional Services firm to win the Award in its 30-year history.



Tricor HK CEO Joe Wan and more than 20 senior executives heading various service teams and divisions, has enabled Tricor to be the top provider of corporate secretarial, IPO and share registry services in Hong Kong.

Tricor Hong Kong, as a key business unit of Tricor Group, is a one-stop professional service provider, serving over 10,000 clients across industries, including more than 50% of listed companies from Hong Kong and mainland China. We have a strong client commitment and a client-first approach reflected in our slogan "At Your Service", and this has been reinforced by the 97% positive ratings we received on client satisfaction in our latest client survey, with 96% of Tricor Hong Kong's clients having long-term engagement.

Our strong team of 600+ professionals led by CEO Joe Wan and more than 20 senior executives heading various service teams and divisions, has enabled us to be the top provider of corporate secretarial, IPO and share registry services in Hong Kong. We have participated in 50%+ IPOs on HKEx, and are the corporate secretarial advisor for 270+ listed companies, supporting their secretarial and corporate governance compliance processes. Additionally, we currently offer professional services to 1,500+ listed issuers in Hong Kong, with over 50% of market share.

Mr. Lennard Yong, CEO of Tricor Group said, "I am very proud of our Hong Kong team for winning their first award from the HKMA. It is a testimony of the excellent work done by the team in rolling out a number of innovative digital tools to help our clients digitize and enhance corporate governance. Reinforcing our shift from product-driven to client-centric nature to take on the strategic challenges in the professional services industry and to meet new market expectations."

Mr. Joe Wan, CEO of Tricor Hong Kong, said, "It is a great honor for Tricor Hong Kong to be recognized by the HKMA. As the leading business expansion specialists in the region, it is our constant endeavor to empower businesses of all sizes to seamlessly maneuver from start-up to IPO and beyond. We would like to thank the HKMA, organizing committee of the awards, the panel of judges and the board of observers for this recognition."

Established in 1991, the HKMA Quality Award aims to promote quality management in Hong Kong by bringing public recognition to those organizations that have achieved excellent standards of quality through a clearly demonstrated sustained commitment and established processes. The award is based on seven criteria: leadership, strategic planning, customer and market focus, workforce focus, process management, measurement, analysis and knowledge management, as well as results.