Tricor Hong Kong named Caring Company for 6th Consecutive Year

HONG KONG, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched by The Hong Kong Council of Social Service (HKCSS) in 2002, the Caring Company Scheme aims to foster strategic partnerships between the business and social services sectors to promote good corporate citizenship and create a more inclusive society. We are pleased to announce that Tricor Services Limited was recently awarded the 5 Years Plus Caring Company Logo by the HKCSS. This award is in recognition of Tricor's continued commitment to Caring for our Community, Employees, and Environment for 6 consecutive years.

The HKCSS is an umbrella organisation which provide over 90% of the social welfare services in Hong Kong. Their vision is to build a welfare sector that is highly accountable, efficient, effective and responsive to social needs. HKCSS is committed to upholding the long-term sustainable development of society and the well-being of citizens. At Tricor, we are driven by the 5P's - Protect, Preserve, Purpose, Perform and Prosper. We are dedicated to corporate social responsibility and provide our support through voluntary service, fundraising and charity work to contribute to the well-being of the communities we operate in.

Mr. Joe Wan, CEO of Tricor Hong Kong, echoes the sentiment: "The past year has been difficult and challenging for both businesses and individuals alike. Corporate Social Responsibility is paramount to Tricor's corporate culture and we have always believed that our long-term future is best served by supporting and caring for the interests of all our stakeholders. We are always at the service of our clients, and more importantly, here to help the community during these challenging times. Together, we do better."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, our staff mobilized themselves and provided support to our initiatives through purchasing, distributing, and donations of thousands of masks to underprivileged individuals in Hong Kong and the Neighbourhood Advice-Action Council (NAAC). Tricor supported our staff's efforts through developing various programs to ensure their wellbeing and professional development. We protected our employees during the pandemic by ensuring a healthy and safe work environment and providing robust support and work from home options. We initiated the "Fitness at Home" and "Cook at Home" programs to boost and maintain employee morale while working from home.

Tricor has developed an expansive network of digital solutions to reduce the use of paper and boost sustainability. This includes our award-winning SPOT and Boardfolio digital solutions for conducting virtual general and board meetings. Both of these solutions contribute to the reduction of paper usage and allow companies to safely hold socially distanced meetings. In a step towards Tricor's vision of a circular economy, we have also partnered with Mil Mill for their paper recycling initiative. Mil Mill converts all paper waste collected from Tricor's offices into hand paper towels and toilet rolls for donation to needy organizations. Tricor also sponsored the Sowers Action Charity Golf Tournament this past year, the funds for which are used to help improve the education and living conditions of children in impoverished areas.

Founded in 2000, Tricor Services Limited has been the leading business expansion specialist in Asia. Our team of 700+ professionals serves over 10,000 clients across multiple industries, including more than 50% of listed companies and family offices, from Hong Kong and China in full strength.

Tricor Services Limited's business expansion solutions include integrated business management advisory, corporate administration and secretarial services, trust and fiduciary services, and human resource consultation. Tricor Inside, our unique approach to business expansion, empowers companies to seamlessly maneuver from start-up to IPO and beyond.

