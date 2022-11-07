Tricor Hong Kong Previews Its Out-of-the-Box Gift Idea

HONG KONG, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Tricor Annual Conference 2022 around the corner, Tricor Hong Kong previews its out-of-the-box gift for the guests, hoping to give them an extraordinary experience.

Themed "Building Back Better with the Tricorverse", the Tricor Annual Conference will be held this Friday, 11 November 2022, at the Conrad Hong Kong. It is expected to welcome speakers and attendees from a wide spectrum of backgrounds who will have the opportunity to share, listen to, and exchange ideas on the latest trends and development during the full-day event. Since the first Tricor annual conference was held in 2002, it has become one of the most anticipated industry events every year.

Daryl Choy, Chief Marketing Officer at Tricor Hong Kong, said, "This year marks the 20th anniversary of Tricor Conference and we want to do something different from previous years. That's why we 'manufacture' our own giveaway this year for those who will attend the conference in person. We call it the Building Back Better Kit or BBB Kit, which echoes the theme of the conference."

He elaborated, "Building a business is like growing a tree. From seed to harvest, from start-up to IPO and beyond, every company has a lifecycle. Like seeds planted in fertile soil, companies flourish with Tricor. As we embark on our road to recovery, we help our clients build back better."

The kit is carefully planned and executed to remind clients of the 7 steps to corporate resilience – the 7Rs (Restart, Regain, Relearn, Relieve, Recharge, Replenish, and Rejuvenate).

Choy explained, "We have put a lot of thought into this kit, starting from the milk box packaging design. As an excellent source of many essential nutrients, milk is a health enabler, which well aligns with our conference theme. 7 items are included in the kit, each symbolizing one of the 7 phrases falling under 'build', 'back' or 'better'."

"For Build, we have a pack of 4 seeds for the phase of Restart, each representing the 4 seasons we live through each year." He continued, "A box of Tricor Clips, representing the phase of Regain, shall collate readings and research for recovery. For Back, we have a stress ball and coffee beans for the phase of Relieve and Recharge respectively. For Better, we have Tricor Academy for the phase of Recapture, Café vouchers to Recharge, and a NFT ticket for Recover."

The NFT ticket leads to an AR time capsule clip which is a collage of moments on how Tricor has been weathering ups and downs with its partners and Hong Kong throughout the years.

"With Web3.0 and the metaverse taking the center stage, Tricor is a pioneering leader that we have taken part in the decentralized web and created two NFTs earlier this year. The AR time capsule clip is our latest invention, aiming to give our clients a taste of the new web experience," Choy said.

He considered the outcome was a true collaborative effort. "This cannot be made possible without the inputs from the team and our partners. In particular, I would like to take this opportunity to thank my team members Tracy Ma and Gwendolyn Tsui, who have contributed a number of great ideas in the overall experience design, as well as a lot of hard work in making and refining the prototype. It has well demonstrated the innovative thinking and can-do spirit of Tricor which can be translated into limitless possibilities. We hope our clients will like the kit and that it will become a companion on their recovery journey to build back better," he concluded.

