Tricor Hong Kong wins the Marketing Events Awards 2021

Hong Kong, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricor's 18th Annual Corporate Governance Seminar – Digitising Corporate Governance received a Bronze award under the Best Event - B2B category at the Marketing Events Awards 2021 presentation ceremony held this evening.



Tricor Hong Kong CEO Joe Wan, CMO Daryl Choy with marketing team and partners

"We are very proud to have successfully and innovatively organized our annual corporate governance seminar amid the pandemic," says Joe Wan, CEO of Tricor Hong Kong. "As we always say, challenges create opportunities. By leveraging and incorporating advanced digital tools, we have taken our annual event to a new level with improved efficiency and engagement."

A half-day event supported by the Hong Kong Investor Relations Association and The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies, Tricor's 18th annual corporate governance seminar was held at a time when strict social distancing measures were in place. It was the first year that this annual event took a hybrid approach by deploying Tricor's proprietary, award-winning hybrid meeting solution SPOT to welcome both in-person and virtual participants, attracting a record-high number of registrations.

Daryl Choy, CMO of Tricor Hong Kong, expresses gratitude for the support from Joe, the management and partners. "Tricor has been hosting our annual corporate governance seminar since 2002. At times when it was so challenging to remain business as usual, it was like magic to work with different parties and deliver the event from zero to one."

Organized by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, the Marketing Events Awards program recognizes the very best in event marketing, management and planning across Northeast Asia. It honors event marketers and planners for their creative excellence, strategic marketing and operational precision, for both live and virtual events.