Tricor Proposes to Include COVID Relief and Other Longer-term Measures in 2022/23 Hong Kong Budget

1. Cushion the economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic

Group relief and carry-back of tax losses

Introduce group relief and allow carry-back of tax losses. Cash is the oil that sustains businesses, particularly Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) amid the pandemic. We suggest that capital allowances and tax losses be carried back to three preceding years of assessment. However, the carry-back losses are capped at HK$500,000 for each year of assessment.

Additionally, the Financial Secretary (FS) should introduce group relief which allows members of a group of companies to transfer certain agreed profits tax losses to other members of the group, for example, Company A can surrender a loss to Company B of the same group.

One-time enhanced deductions for donations

Suggest giving donors a 200% tax deduction for approved donations made to approved charitable organizations. The current economic uncertainty suggests that a large swathe of HK's population may continue to need financial assistance.

2. Support workforce transformation

One-time enhanced deduction for retraining/reskilling local workforce

Consider granting employers a 200% deduction on approved training for employees / new hires in sectors the HK Government wants to promote, for example, technology and finance-related Industries.

Introduce age relief for individuals of the older generation by allowing a higher relief quantum for those aged 55 and above.

Consider giving financial grants to employees to be re-trained to take up employment in promoted industries, for example, technology and finance-related Industries).

3. Enhance tax regime for specific sectors

Introduce broader and clearer definition on tax incentives to promote economic integration between Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. The FS should clearly define which industry sectors (Technology/Financial Services) would qualify for tax incentives (double deduction for approved research and development, investment tax allowance) so as to attract the right investments and create career opportunities for Hong Kong graduates aspiring to build their careers in these sectors.

Consider introducing incentives to encourage further growth in the Family Offices sector.

