Tricor Staffing Solutions Crowned Recruitment Firm of the Year

HONG KONG, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricor Staffing Solutions (TSS), an all-round human resources service provider, received Platinum award for Recruitment Firm of the Year (Elite) at the JobsDB's The Hong Kong HR Awards 2021/22.

"As Asia's leading expansion specialist, Tricor understands the importance of securing the right talent for business operation and expansion," said Joe Wan, CEO of Tricor Hong Kong. "By leveraging and incorporating advanced digital tools, TSS is proud to have helped our clients recruit the best people to enhance both business and operational performances."

As one of the Tricor Solutions, TSS offers a complete suite of recruitment services and staffing solutions to clients, assisting them in identifying and recruiting the right talents while managing, nurturing and supporting individual staff to meet business objectives. The scope of services includes routine and specialist recruitment, executive search, Professional Employer Organization (PEO) and administrative tasks such as working visa application, payroll services and more.

"The last two years have been challenging for businesses as new skills are constantly required," found Conbie Siu, Head of TSS. "Fortunately with years of experience, TSS has successfully placed hundreds of candidates at every level in a wide spectrum of industries over the last 12 months. Our extensive recruitment network, advanced e-recruitment platforms, and deep knowledge of local employment regulations form the solid foundation for our unrivalled reputation for integrity and professionalism. In addition, our PEO services allow companies to operate and scale with flexibility, especially in times of uncertainty."

JobsDB The Hong Kong HR Awards 2021/22 salute to the exceptional and inspirational accomplishments by organizations that and individuals who have pushed the boundaries of people strategy over the last year despite significant challenges.

Founded in 2000, Tricor Services Limited has been the leading business expansion specialist in Asia. Our team of 600+ professionals serves over 10,000 clients across multiple industries, including more than 50% of listed companies and family offices, from Hong Kong and China in full strength.

Tricor Services Limited's business expansion solutions include integrated business management advisory, corporate administration and secretarial services, trust and fiduciary services, and human resource consultation. Tricor Inside, our unique approach to business expansion, empowers companies to seamlessly maneuver from start-up to IPO and beyond.

Take your first step towards business success with Tricor.