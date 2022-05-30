Tricor x HSUHK Traineeship Program: Working Together for the Future Workforce

HONG KONG, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricor Hong Kong announced today that, for the first time, it will partner with The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong (HSUHK) to launch a traineeship program for its students. Students at the university who are in their third- or fourth-year majoring in Accounting, Management, Human Resource Management or Corporate Governance and Compliance are welcomed to apply. Under the program, participating students are subject to a one-year (for third-year students) or 6-month traineeship (for fourth-year students). During which, they will have an opportunity to gain real life work experience by working as a trainee at Tricor two days a week throughout the school year and full time in the summer holiday.



Virtual Orientation with HSU students

"As a leader in the professional services field in Hong Kong and across Asia, we carry a responsibility to help develop and nurture young talent by passing on our knowledge to and sharing our experience with the next generation, while at the same time preparing the youngsters for the future in a career that matters to them," says Joe Wan, CEO at Tricor Hong Kong.

Apart from the opportunity to work closely with Tricor professionals across different divisions, the program comprises learning and exposure, networking, as well as monitoring and evaluation.

"The program is carefully crafted in a way that we want to benefit the participating students the most. For example, we have included trainings on both technical and soft skills, job shadowing with senior executives and business case presentations in the program. In addition, there will be career forums to provide networking opportunities. And our buddy system, of which Tricorians will serve as mentors, will assist the trainees in picking up skills. HR and the reporting manager will also give career advice and performance feedback in both casual and formal occasions," adds Bono Lee, Head of Human Resources and Administration at Tricor Hong Kong.

Prof. Simon S. M. Ho, the President of HSUHK, is delighted with the collaboration and says, "adopting the unique 'Liberal + Professional' education model, the university facilitates students' all-round development through quality teaching and diverse experiential learning. HSUHK launched the 'One Student, One Internship' scheme earlier by providing more than 1,000 internship opportunities annually to mobilise students to gain more work experience to enhance their employability. The Student Affairs Office has been engaging with different corporations to build future talent pools for various industries. This year, we are thrilled to start a new collaboration with the Tricor Group, a leading corporate secretarial services provider in Asia, to tailor-make an internship programme for HSUHK students, aiming at nurturing future talents for the corporate governance and secretarial services industry."

President Ho is impressed with the well-designed internship programme. It not only equips students with practical work experience, but also provides training on professional industry knowledge, soft skills and business presentation, as well as precious opportunities to network with field practitioners.

Dr. Lisa Goh, Programme Director of BBA (Hons) in Corporate Governance and Compliance, also expresses that HSUHK is very excited about this partnership with Tricor. "The internship provides an excellent opportunity for our students to use the knowledge and skills they have learned in the programme and apply it to a real-life business environment. By working at Tricor, they can also learn about important issues in corporate governance, new developments, key issues for boards of directors, service providers, and company processes. Students can gain confidence that their skills and knowledge are valuable to the business community and that they have strong career opportunities as governance and compliance professionals."

"We are excited about the launch of the program, and are looking very forward to welcoming the future professionals, as well as bringing them a fruitful year to untap their potential," Wan concludes.

About Tricor:

Founded in 2000, Tricor Services Limited has been the leading business expansion specialist in Asia. Our team of 600+ professionals serves over 10,000 clients across multiple industries, including more than 50% of listed companies from Hong Kong and China in full strength.

Tricor Services Limited's business expansion solutions include integrated business management advisory, corporate administration and secretarial services, trust and fiduciary services, and human resource consultation. Tricor Inside, our unique approach to business expansion, empowers companies to seamlessly maneuver from start-up to IPO and beyond.

About HSUHK

The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong (HSUHK) is a non-profit private liberal-arts-oriented university with five Schools (Business, Communication, Decision Sciences, Humanities and Social Science, and Translation and Foreign Languages) and around 6,000 full-time students. Adopting the unique "Liberal + Professional" education model, HSUHK is a residential institution which puts quality teaching and students' all-round development as its highest priorities.

Aspiring to be a leading private university in the region, HSUHK features a primary focus on undergraduate education, top-quality faculty members, award-winning green campus facilities, innovative degree programmes, unique residential college system combining living and learning, interactive small class teaching, very close student-teacher relationship, RGC-funded impactful research, and excellent student development/support services. Listed among the top 200 worldwide for 'Quality Education' and 'Decent Work and Economic Growth' in Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings 2021, the University aims to nurture young talents with critical thinking, innovative minds, caring attitudes, moral values and social responsibility.