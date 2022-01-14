Trigo Tests Frictionless Stores for Wakefern Food Corp., Largest U.S. Supermarket Co-Op

Wakefern taps Trigo to develop AI-based frictionless checkout technology – Trigo's first pilot in the U.S.

TEL AVIV, Israel and KEASBEY, N.J., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trigo, an Israel-based computer vision company disrupting retail with frictionless checkout technology, and Wakefern Food Corp., the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the U.S., today announced an agreement to pilot an autonomous supermarket making use of Trigo's AI-based frictionless checkout technology.

Wakefern, the logistics, distribution and merchandising arm for ShopRite stores, is comprised of nearly 50 member companies that independently own and operate close to 360 retail supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners.

Following numerous successful launches with some of the top 10 ranking European industry partners like the UK's Tesco and Germany's REWE, Aldi NORD and Netto, owned by The EDEKA Group – the Wakefern announcement marks Trigo's first foray into the U.S.

Trigo transforms existing supermarkets and grocers into fully autonomous, digital stores, combining their technology with Trigo computer vision to create a seamless shopping experience. Applying Trigo's GDPR compliant technology to various locations will allow retailers to successfully scale their business while maintaining their unique character and layout. Shoppers use an app to scan a QR code as they enter, and then will be free to pick up items and leave without having to checkout – there is no exit gate.

"Trigo is proud to work with some of the largest grocery retailers around the world, so partnering with Wakefern Food Corp., was a natural step for the company," said Michael Gabay, Trigo's Co-Founder and CEO. "By helping Wakefern convert some store formats, or develop new ones that are exclusive to their brands, we can help them accelerate their growth within the market and pave the way for frictionless shopping in the future."

"With Trigo's frictionless technology, Wakefern Food Corp. is opening up access to cutting edge innovation for our members," said Charlie McWeeney, VP of Technology, Innovation, & Strategy, Wakefern Food Corp. "We are excited to pilot Trigo's solution and offer our consumers the ultimate in checkout convenience."

About Trigo

Trigo is a computer vision company reshaping the retail experience. Leveraging world class AI and algorithmics experts, the company's advanced retail automation platform identifies customers' shopping items with exceptional levels of accuracy, creating an entirely seamless checkout process. Trigo works closely with retailers to convert their existing stores while maintaining their unique character and layout and leveraging their physical grocery scale to roll out next-generation offerings securely. Powered by its proprietary 3D engine, Trigo offers grocery retailers a range of additional solutions called StoreOS™, including predictive inventory management, pricing optimization, security and fraud prevention, planogram compliance, and event-driven marketing. This layer quickly enables actionable insight that boosts the chain's efficiency. Please visit Trigo for more information.

About Wakefern Food Corp.

Founded in 1946, Wakefern Food Corp. comprises nearly 50 member families who today independently own and operate close to 360 supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.