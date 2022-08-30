Triller Completes Pre-Public Listing Financing Plans For Q4, 2022 NASDAQ listing:ILLR, Also completes Acquisition of Bare Knuckle Fight Championship

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triller, the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators, today announced it had completed a substantial pre-public financing in the form of debt and equity. This announcement comes on the heels of its filing its S-1 with the SEC, the document a company files prior to a public listing. The company has reserved the ticker symbol “ILLR” with the Nasdaq stock exchange.



Participants in the round include Total Formation Co, an affiliate of Fubon Financial, one of the largest financial institutions in Asia with ownership of Taiwan Mobile, Taipei Fubon Bank, Fubon Life, and many others, and was for the third straight year on Fortune Global 500’s list of “The Top 500 most valuable Global Brands. Other investors included, Falcon Capital, Clearvue Partners and others.

“This was an important step for Triller to be properly funded entering the Public Markets,” said Mahi de Silva, CEO and Chairman of Triller. “We are very pleased to have such strong market leaders as investors and look forward to bringing Triller to the world via a Nasdaq listing,” he continued. “If the capital markets continue to be stable, we are targeting an early Q4 public listing.”

Triller also announced that it concluded the acquisition of of Bare Knuckle Fight Championship (BKFC), a transaction it announced it had contracted earlier this year.

Bare Knuckle has quickly become a world-wide phenomenon with deals consummated or in negotiations across more than 20 countries, and an unprecedented growth in the United States. BKFC is the fastest growing combat sport with an anticipated 200,000 subscribers between the BKFC app and Triller’s wholly owned Fite TV.

“Bare Knuckle Fight Championship has enjoyed never before seen growth, as it offers something that all fight audiences can connect with,” said Mahi de Silva CEO and Chairman of Triller. “This acquisition is a game-changer for Triller, as it accrues numerous synergies across our entire platform and allows us to supercharge BKFC even further,” continued Silva. “By leveraging our creator platform, combined with our social media infrastructure, ad-tech and mar-tech capabilities, influencer network, and FITE TV’s streaming services currently enjoyed by five million paying households, makes this acquisition a no brainer for both parties.”

The announcement comes in the wake of BKFC’s most successful, largest event-to-date, held on August 22 at Wembley Arena in London. This past weekend BKFC had its most successful event to date at Wembley Stadium in London, and trended number 2 in the world on Twitter. As a result, the digital streaming, pay-per-view, and subscription service FITE.TV by Triller, now has over 200,000 subscribers.

“I started BKFC from scratch and it has become a way of life, and will forever change boxing and MMA,” said Dave Feldman, Founder and CEO of BKFC. “We spent over a year working with Triller prior to the acquisition, getting to know their team, their plans and the way in which BKFC would be integrated into their ecosystem. What became clear is that Triller was the only home for us. They are not seeking to change BKFC but will help supercharge our growth, maximizing our marketing and monetization. I can say without hesitation there is no company out there that has both the ambition and the tools of Triller to change the ways people consume combat sports,” Feldman concluded.

As the world of social media and the way in which brands market are changing dramatically, Triller has led the way to Web3 and decentralization with a “open-garden” ecosystem, helping creators gain ownership of their audiences, control their monetization and financial destiny. Triller saw over 750 million content interactions last quarter and looks at each interaction as an opportunity for monetization.

While the financial terms were not disclosed, the transaction involved a combination of cash and stock for majority ownership of BKFC.

Triller recently filed a confidential S1 with the SEC and expects to become publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker “ILLR” during the 4th quarter of this year.

“Triller is now the only company in existence which owns and controls the entire pipe from beginning to end,” said de Silva. “Starting with the content creators, which includes fighters, the events, the actual production, and broadcast to the users themselves through Triller’s Fite Tv 5 million plus paying households and we believe quickly will become the most valuable brand in combat sports.

“We want to thank our partners, investors and supporters whom to date have helped supercharge Triller from a startup in 2019 to a household name today, having raised over $300 Million Dollars, supporting over 750 million monthly interactions and over 300 million users across all of its platforms. We have only just begun.”

About Triller

Triller is the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller encourages its influencers to post the content created on the app across different social media platforms and uses proprietary AI technology to push and track their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller additionally owns VERZUZ, the live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland; Amplify.ai, a leading customer engagement platform; FITE, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming site; and Thuzio, a leader in B2B premium influencer events and experiences.

About BKFC

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is the first promotion allowed to hold a legal, sanctioned, and regulated bare knuckle event in the United States since 1889. Based in Philadelphia and headed by President and former professional boxer David Feldman, BKFC is dedicated to preserving the historical legacy of bare knuckle fighting while utilizing a specifically created rule set that emphasizes fighter safety. BKFC will hold all its bouts in a revolutionary circular four-rope ring, designed to encourage fast-paced and exciting bouts. The patented BKFC "Squared Circle" contains scratch lines, based on the Broughton Rules, which governed bare knuckle fighting in the 19th century, and which requires fighters to "Toe the Line": start every round face to face, and just inches apart.

In BKFC, only those fighters who are established professionals in boxing, MMA, kickboxing, or Muay Thai will be allowed to compete. The referees and judges will also be required to have extensive professional combat sports experience. All fights will be held under the auspices and control of an Athletic Commission. Unlike other fighting organizations and combat sports internationally which claim to be "bare knuckle", but require wraps, tape, and gauze; BKFC is true to its word as fighters are not allowed to wrap their hands to within one inch of the knuckle. This makes BKFC unquestionably the truest form of bare knuckle fighting. BKFC is dedicated to not just creating the safest, most exciting, and highest-level bare knuckle fighting organization in the world; it's also leading the way for a new, fully recognized professional combat sport. BKFC is truly the sport of the future.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell, the solicitation of an offer to sell or an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “could,” “plan” and the negative of such terms and variations thereof and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions or events identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect Triller’s current views about future events. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the proposed business combination and other contemplated transactions (including statements relating to satisfaction of the conditions to and consummation of the proposed business combination, the amount, timing, terms or ultimate issuance of Triller’s convertible notes, the expected ownership of the combined company, the expected trading value of the combined company’s shares of common stock, the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the business combination, the expected value of Triller and of the combined company and opportunities relating to or resulting from the business combination), and statements regarding the nature and commercial success of Triller and the combined company, commercialization and marketing capabilities and strategy of Triller and the combined company, developments and projections relating to the industry, the parties’ ability to protect their intellectual property positions, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of Triller and the combined company and the effects of having shares of capital stock traded on Nasdaq. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements contained in this communication will occur as projected, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: risks relating to the completion of the business combination, including the need for stockholder approval, the satisfaction of closing conditions and the timing to consummate the proposed business combination; the completion of the offering of Triller’s convertible notes; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed business combination; the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully; the risk of litigation related to the proposed business combination; the success and timing of regulatory submissions; regulatory requirements or developments; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” in filings made with the SEC from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. Triller undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.

