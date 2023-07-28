Trillionaire x GT20 Canada: Luxury Streetwear Meets Cricket in Landmark Collaboration

From podcast mentions to time square features, this Luxury streetwear brand has sown the seeds in the Global fashion industry. Trillionaire has done it all in the shortest time. But the recent collaboration has created some buzz in the world of cricket. Trillionaire recently announced collaboration with Global T20 Canada, a franchise Based T20 cricket league in North America. Trillionaire has created a capsule for the cricket league so that the fans and the team could express their love and support for the league without missing out on the Fashion side of it. The main vision behind this capsule is to create a relationship of craftsmanship with Sportsmanship. The brand plans to set foot in various other industries where there is some adrenaline boost as they see a great potential in the same.

“Trillionaire” is a luxury streetwear brand based out of the Middle East. The brand focuses on minimalism in terms of design, at the same time provide an art of fine Craftsmanship. As the name signifies, the brand is to create a sense of opulence. This micro-brand has a mix of what everyone wants. The material used in the

Garments are sourced from multiple countries around the globe to provide the best fit and feel.

The Global T20 Canada or GT20 Canada is a 20 over Cricket league played in Canada. The first edition took Place in 2018 with six teams competing. In 2023, the third edition of the league is being hosted at brampton, Ontario. The league has some big names like Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Shoaib Malik, Ben Cutting, Shahid Afridi and many more international

names, which have been a part of this eye-catching league.

The season 3, is taking place at TD cricket ground, Brampton from July 20th to August 6th. The six teams participating are Brampton Wolves, Surrey Jaguar, Toronto Nationals, Mississauga Panthers, Vancouver Knights and Montreal Tigers. The International Cricket Council (ICC) sanctioned the tournament in February 2018, and it is the first fully sanctioned T20 league in North America outside of the Caribbean. Canada’s prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, was pleased with the ICC's decision to approve the league. With millions in Broadcast numbers and double those in terms of Social media impressions, GT20 Canada is all set to create history in the field of cricket.

