TriNetX Announces the Appointment of Shogo Wakabayashi as Japan Country Manager

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, the global network of healthcare organizations driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies, has announced that Shogo Wakabayashi has joined the company as Country Manager for Japan. Wakabayashi, a business leader with extensive global experience bringing new offerings to market, will be focused on expanding the TriNetX network among healthcare organizations in Japan.

"Shogo's global experience and innovative spirit greatly enhances the TriNetX team and establishes leadership for us in Japan," said Steve Lethbridge, Senior Vice President, Global Healthcare Partnerships. "His entrepreneurial drive and success in launching new business initiatives is exactly what we need to deliver the value of the TriNetX network to healthcare organizations in the country."

Wakabayashi has succeeded in senior-level positions with Philips Japan and with a Japanese IoT startup. As the Senior Program Manager for Connected Care Informatics with Philips, he led the company's launch of its EHR business in Japan, as the first foreign EHR to enter the world's second largest EHR market. He also successfully delivered multiple new businesses in Online-Merge-Offline (OMO) commerce as a hands-on consultant at Nomura Research Institute.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of the TriNetX organization and pleased to contribute to the global expansion of the TriNetX ecosystem," said Wakabayashi. "Japan is third only to the U.S. and China in the pharmaceutical market and growing the network of healthcare organizations is critical for supporting research activities in the country."

TriNetX is the largest and fastest growing collaborative research platform with healthcare organizations and life sciences companies spanning North and South America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers a unique opportunity for healthcare organizations to join its network and take advantage of up-to-date, global real-world data (RWD) for investigator initiated and industry-sponsored research opportunities.

"TriNetX has experienced tremendous growth, and as more healthcare organizations join the network, the greater all members benefit especially in terms of the ability to conduct collaborative research with peer institutions both within Japan and across the world," Wakabayashi continued. "Investigators leverage the power of the TriNetX platform to better understand patient populations, and that power ultimately unlocks opportunities to publish in prestigious peer-reviewed journals, and engage with life sciences companies for sponsored clinical trial and chart review opportunities."

Wakabayashi will be presenting a webinar for Japanese healthcare organizations titled, The Benefits of Global Clinical Research and Trial Network Leveraging Large-Scale Real-World Data on February 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM JST. To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/TriNetX-Japan

About TriNetX, LLC

TriNetX is a global network of healthcare organizations and life sciences companies driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies. Through its self-service, HIPAA, GDPR, and LGPD-compliant platform of federated EHR, datasets, and consulting partnerships, TriNetX puts the power of real-world data into the hands of its worldwide community to improve protocol design, streamline trial operations, refine safety signals, and enrich real-world evidence generation. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

