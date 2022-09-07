Trintech and SatoriFP&A Announce Strategic Partnership in APAC to Bring Finance & Accounting Processes Closer Together

DALLAS, TX and SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, Sep 7, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, and Satori FP&A, a leading reseller of solutions that promote finance automation, continuous planning, reporting, modelling and data integration, today announced a strategic partnership to offer an integrated end-to-end solution for the financial and accounting process. This partnership will provide customers with a best-in-class single source of truth of their financial data, accelerating the end-to-end FP&A, consolidation, and accounting close processes in a seamless experience.



"This strategic partnership with Trintech connects financial close management to financial planning and analysis, and will help F&A teams shift their focus from manual, tedious processes to critical business priorities," said Avron Newstadt Commercial Director of SatoriFP&A. "We're excited to partner with Trintech as their solutions, company culture and target market is perfectly complementary to SatoriFP&A and will better position us to meet the evolving needs of the market."



Together, the combination of SatoriFP&A and Trintech's financial close solutions further expands Trintech's existing partnerships with Planful and Workiva to enable these essential functions:



- Financial Planning: Planning, budgeting, forecasting, including cash flow

- Operational Planning: Revenue, inventory, demand planning, along with sales and operations planning

- Close Management: Balance sheet reconciliation, journal entry management, high-volume transaction matching, data validation, account mapping, workflows, and accruals

- Financial Consolidation: Intercompany eliminations, foreign currency, and GAAP/IFRS regulations

- Reporting and Analysis: Variance analysis, performance analytics, and financial and management reporting



"We are excited to be partnering with SatoriFP&A as we continue to expand and grow the Trintech business across ANZ and APAC," said Fintan Diviney Director, APAC at Trintech. "SatoriFP&A brings immense knowledge and experience in best practices for F&A organizations and also has existing relationships with 2 of Trintech's strategic technology partners, Planful and Workiva. This partnership will continue to strengthen Trintech's partner ecosystem focused on helping F&A teams to work faster, more effectively, and with more confidence with close management processes deeply connected to FP&A."



To learn more about the partnership between SatoriFP&A and Trintech, click here (



About SatoriFP&A



For the last 25 years, SatoriFP&A has been assisting companies and the office of CFO & finance with solutions to improve their Month-End Close and FP&A processes. From transaction matching, account reconciliation, budgeting, planning, forecasting, reporting, dashboards, financial modelling, financial data aggregation, and Financial Data ETL. Satori has assisted companies small medium and large across multiple industries including, Retail, Financial & Business Services, Utility, Mining, Travel, Industrial, Manufacturing & Distribution. Our team are all ex-Finance Professionals CAs or CPAs, so we know the pain of, and modern solutions for, your manual excel based processes.



About Trintech



Trintech Inc., a pioneer of financial corporate performance management software, combines technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency(R) Platform, Adra(R) Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET(TM), T-Recs(R), and UPCS(R), help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.



Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the Nordic countries, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit



SOURCE: Trintech, Inc.



Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com DALLAS, TX and SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, Sep 7, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, and Satori FP&A, a leading reseller of solutions that promote finance automation, continuous planning, reporting, modelling and data integration, today announced a strategic partnership to offer an integrated end-to-end solution for the financial and accounting process. This partnership will provide customers with a best-in-class single source of truth of their financial data, accelerating the end-to-end FP&A, consolidation, and accounting close processes in a seamless experience."This strategic partnership with Trintech connects financial close management to financial planning and analysis, and will help F&A teams shift their focus from manual, tedious processes to critical business priorities," said Avron Newstadt Commercial Director of SatoriFP&A. "We're excited to partner with Trintech as their solutions, company culture and target market is perfectly complementary to SatoriFP&A and will better position us to meet the evolving needs of the market."Together, the combination of SatoriFP&A and Trintech's financial close solutions further expands Trintech's existing partnerships with Planful and Workiva to enable these essential functions:- Financial Planning: Planning, budgeting, forecasting, including cash flow- Operational Planning: Revenue, inventory, demand planning, along with sales and operations planning- Close Management: Balance sheet reconciliation, journal entry management, high-volume transaction matching, data validation, account mapping, workflows, and accruals- Financial Consolidation: Intercompany eliminations, foreign currency, and GAAP/IFRS regulations- Reporting and Analysis: Variance analysis, performance analytics, and financial and management reporting"We are excited to be partnering with SatoriFP&A as we continue to expand and grow the Trintech business across ANZ and APAC," said Fintan Diviney Director, APAC at Trintech. "SatoriFP&A brings immense knowledge and experience in best practices for F&A organizations and also has existing relationships with 2 of Trintech's strategic technology partners, Planful and Workiva. This partnership will continue to strengthen Trintech's partner ecosystem focused on helping F&A teams to work faster, more effectively, and with more confidence with close management processes deeply connected to FP&A."To learn more about the partnership between SatoriFP&A and Trintech, click here ( https://satorifpa.com.au/trintech/ ). To reach the sales team directly, contact: anewstadt@satorifpa.com.au About SatoriFP&AFor the last 25 years, SatoriFP&A has been assisting companies and the office of CFO & finance with solutions to improve their Month-End Close and FP&A processes. From transaction matching, account reconciliation, budgeting, planning, forecasting, reporting, dashboards, financial modelling, financial data aggregation, and Financial Data ETL. Satori has assisted companies small medium and large across multiple industries including, Retail, Financial & Business Services, Utility, Mining, Travel, Industrial, Manufacturing & Distribution. Our team are all ex-Finance Professionals CAs or CPAs, so we know the pain of, and modern solutions for, your manual excel based processes.About TrintechTrintech Inc., a pioneer of financial corporate performance management software, combines technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency(R) Platform, Adra(R) Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET(TM), T-Recs(R), and UPCS(R), help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the Nordic countries, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.SOURCE: Trintech, Inc.Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com