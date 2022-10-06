Trintech Is Awarded "Easiest to Do Business With" and "Fastest Implementation" Badges in G2's Fall 2022 Report

DALLAS, TX, Oct 6, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced the company has received several new badges based on customer reviews received on G2, a leading global tech marketplace and review platform. In addition to multiple references to impeccable customer service, the company's Adra Suite (financial close solution for mid-market organizations) received the only badge for "fastest implementation" in the Implementation Index for Financial Close category and its Cadency Platform (financial close solution for large enterprises) received the only badge for "Easiest to Do Business With" in the Relationship Index for Financial Close category.



"We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to delivering the very best user experience possible for our customers," said Leo Yancey, Chief Customer Officer of Trintech. "It is a reflection of the trust, confidence, and satisfaction that our customers place in Trintech's ability to help them deliver a quick and accurate close process each month."



Trintech's Fall 2022 G2 Badges include:

- Leader - Mid-Market Grid(R) for Financial Close (substantial satisfaction and market presence scores)

- Fastest Implementation - Financial Close Implementation Index (shortest go-live time in its category)

- Easiest to Do Business With - Financial Close Relationship Index (highest Ease of Doing Business With rating)

- High Performer - Grid report for Financial Close | Fall 2022 (high customer satisfaction scores)

- High Performer - Enterprise Grid(R) Report for Financial Close (high customer satisfaction scores)

- Users Love Us (20+ reviews with an average rating of 4.0 stars)



"Ranking on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."



Trintech top five highlights from G2 include:

- "Innovative time-saving tool that provides management visibility during month-end processes"

- "Great reconciliation tool with great service"

- "Great customer service - Very knowledgeable and responsive with any questions or issues we had during the implementation"

- "Amazing product - I had zero experience with this product and was able to navigate and utilize the functionality of what it offers quickly"

- "Great solution for small/medium-sized firms to get organized for month-end close and reconciliations"



To learn more about Trintech's financial close solutions, visit Trintech.com.



About Trintech



Trintech Inc., a pioneer of financial corporate performance management software, combines technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency(R) Platform, Adra(R) Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET(TM), T-Recs(R), and UPCS(R), help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.



Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the Nordic countries, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit



Media Contact:

Kelli Shoevlin

Sr. Manager, Global Corporate Marketing & Communications

kelli.shoevlin@trintech.com



SOURCE: Trintech, Inc.



