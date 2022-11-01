Trintech Expands Partner Program with the Launch of Adra Partner Accreditation

DALLAS, TX, Nov 1, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced the expansion of its partner offerings with the launch of its Adra Partner Accreditation Program. This new program builds upon the already extensive training offerings within the Trintech Partner Success Center, a training and accreditation platform designed to empower Trintech partners to advance their knowledge of its portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency (for large enterprises) and Adra (for mid-market organizations).



"The demand for reconciliation and financial close automation solutions continue to rise as organizations around the world look to reduce costs, drive efficiencies and mitigate risk across their financial close processes," said Mekaela Davis, VP, Partner Ecosystem Success & Global Advisory at Trintech. "As the Office of Finance has evolved in recent years, so too has the partner ecosystem that works together to provide a holistic business vision and strategy. Together, Trintech and our Partners share a common goal in helping Finance & Accounting teams solve these challenges which is why we are committed to providing our partners with the necessary resources to deepen their product knowledge to better meet the needs of our customers."



Over the past year, Trintech has seen a 315% increase in Partner Training consumption within the Trintech Partner Success Center by Global Advisory & Consulting firms, Global System Integrators, and in-region specific consulting partners. The Trintech Partner Success Center offers comprehensive online, NASBA-certified courses that provide training for all partner skill levels and roles including sales, pre-sales, and implementation. The eLearning curriculum is just one way Trintech Partners can effectively build knowledge while adopting best practices with its' solutions. Trintech's Partner Enablement team also provides "Office Hours" twice a week, which encourages regular dialogue to build upon Trintech's training and certification programs and allows Partners to collaborate 1:1 with Trintech team members. Monthly training webinars also provide opportunities to dive deep into product features so partners can continually adopt additional functionality and drive toward optimization.



Over 3,500 clients across industries such as, retail, food and beverage, financial services, insurance, manufacturing, and software rely on Trintech's solutions to increase their efficiency and effectiveness, reduce costs, and improve governance and transparency across their finance and accounting processes. When you partner with Trintech, you are not getting a 'one-size-fits-all' approach. You are getting a complete solution, designed for the customers' unique needs, and a team of experienced professionals who will work hands-on to achieve fruitful partnerships underscored by successful client outcomes. Interested in becoming a Trintech Partner? Learn more here.



Trintech, Inc., is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be addressed to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 150 Fourth Avenue North, Suite 700, Nashville, TN, 37219-2417. Website:



About Trintech



Trintech Inc., a pioneer of financial corporate performance management software, combines technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency(R) Platform, Adra(R) Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET(TM), T-Recs(R), and UPCS(R), help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Trintech's excellence in both innovation and client support have been recognized with a variety of awards over the years including most recently "Easiest to Do Business With" and "Fastest Implementation" in G2's Fall 2022 Report. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.



Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the Nordic countries, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit



Media Contact:

Kelli Shoevlin

Sr. Manager, Global Corporate Marketing & Communications

kelli.shoevlin@trintech.com



SOURCE: Trintech, Inc.



