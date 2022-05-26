Trip101 shows strong growth in 2021 recording 87% YoY growth in GMV and 90% in profit despite the COVID-19 pandemic

- Fueled by the rapid growth of vacation rental & Airbnb bookings in the United States and 200 countries through its website -

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global travel media startup Trip101 reports that its 2021 performance shows 87% YoY growth in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), 44% in revenue, and 90% in profit from bookings through its website despite the COVID-19 pandemic. This was fueled by the rapid growth of vacation rental and Airbnb bookings in the United States and in over 200 countries across the globe.

Trip101 also projects accelerated growth in 2022 as Q1 saw GMV grow at 2.2 x YoY. The growth in GMV can be attributed to two travel trends that emerged from the pandemic - longer trips and "workations" (work and vacation).

In 2021, Trip101 reached a global audience in 200+ countries, with the United States, India and the United Kingdom being the top three countries. The number of users visiting Trip101.com grew by 49% in 2021 compared to 2020. Trip101's market share in the United States also strengthened, growing 64% compared to the previous year. The United States remains the top country globally with the most number of users (65%).

This growth was driven by scaling article publications throughout the year, which brought the total number of published articles to 49,000. Trip101's tech capabilities and global network of travel writers were both key in the success of scaling publication operations.

About Trip101

Trip101 is a one-stop guide for the modern-day traveler that has been growing rapidly since its establishment in 2015. Spanning across 7 continents and more than 200 countries, all travel recommendations are based on the authentic experiences of travel experts. Supported by an ever-growing community of travel writers, Trip101 caters to the dynamic needs of young and modern travelers -- featuring unique and alternative accommodations, local experiences, destination guides, and travel tips. From choosing the best Airbnbs and vacation rentals to booking the lesser-known local tours and activities, Trip101 is relevant for all stages of travel. Be it pre-trip, in-destination, or post-trip, there's something useful for everyone.

Trip101 is a part of Venture Republic Group, which also owns TRAVEL.jp , the largest travel metasearch and media in Japan, as well as Allstay , the leading mobile search app for accommodations in South Korea.