Trip.com announces its Most Valuable Creators Award 2021

SINGAPORE, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com, the global travel agency, has announced the winners of its Most Valuable Creators Award 2021. Top travel creators from around the world received recognition and rewards for their contributions to the Trip.com Trip Moments community – where they inspire travel for millions of Trip.com users.

Trip Moments is the home of traveller content on Trip.com, where users engage in a community of travellers passionate about sharing all things travel-related. Launched in 2020, in the past year the number of community members who posted content on Trip Moments grew sevenfold, and the total amount of content hosted on Trip Moments increased by 150% compared with 2020. Home to an array of user-generated travel content, over 2 million travellers worldwide visit Trip Moments for reviews, recommendations, pictures, and more.

2021 was the inaugural year of Trip.com's Tripblazers creator program. This year, top travel creators from Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan and on Trip.com's global English site participated. Creators selected for this program earn benefits, such as Trip Coins to spend on their next booking, hotel stays or attraction tickets, and even brand cooperation and sales partnership opportunities. Based on their number of contributions, duration of use, quality of content, as well as the number of views, likes, and comment, 46 incredible creators from around the world were recognised from this program for the Awards.

"I was so surprised to be selected as one of the winners. I would like to thank Trip.com for all the travel inspiration and opportunities to explore the world; it's been a pleasure to share my experiences on Trip Moments! COVID-19 can't stop our dream to travel, it even pushes us to make our dreams into plans," said Scarlett To, a top travel creator from Hong Kong, on discovering she'd been named a winner in the 2021 Awards.

Michaela, a travel creator and winner of this year's awards for her contributions to Trip Moments global English site, said of her experience, "It's been great fun leveraging Trip Moments! Not only to share my travel experiences with those looking for inspiration, but to seek inspiration from other travellers like myself while booking my next vacation - be it a city break, rural adventure or luxurious staycation!"

"After I started to share my travel experiences on Trip Moments, I was inspired to take more photos and write better stories when I saw other users' beautiful photos and great stories shared in this community," said Mr. Traveller (นายท่องเที่ยว), an award-winning Trip Moments creator from Thailand. "There are many benefits to creators sharing on Trip Moments, for example, by sharing our content we can receive Trip Coins that help us to save on flights and accommodation for our next trip, which is awesome!"

Since the start of the pandemic and as resulting travel restrictions have limited the ability for many to travel, thanks to the contributions of these creators, Trip.com has been able to continue to host and promote inspiring and useful content with travellers around the world. Trip.com is committed to further grow this community and the functions available on Trip Moments to best serve travellers and creators worldwide.

The 2022 edition of Trip.com's Tripblazer program is already live. Eager travel creators can sign up to participate in their local market via the links below:

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 20 languages across 27 countries and regions in 31 local currencies and sites. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 480 airlines covering 2,600 airports in 200 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit trip.com.