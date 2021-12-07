Trip.com Celebrates the Holiday Season with Attractive Deals in its Exciting 12.12 Year End Sale

Revel in a truly local experience with special hotel package bundles featuring Singapore -inspired cookies from popular homegrown brand, Old Seng Choong

Enjoy sitewide promotions and discounts on various staycation and attractions packages

SINGAPORE, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com, an international one-stop travel service provider, gears up for the holiday season with its 12.12 Year End Sale campaign. Happening from 9 to 12 December 2021, the campaign includes $100 hotel packages and promotional codes. Trip.com will also be collaborating with homegrown brand, Old Seng Choong, to offer locally-flavoured cookies to Trip.com users who book their year-end stays at select popular hotel destinations.

Ms Ru Yi, Area General Manager of Trip.com, said, "We are excited to launch our 12.12 Year End Sale which features many attractive staycations and attractions packages. There are many vibrant and interesting tourism offerings in Singapore, and we hope residents will spend some time exploring or rediscovering this beautiful country. Many of our packages can be redeemed using the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers and for those who have yet to utilise their SRVs, we hope they will do so before the vouchers expire at the end of this month."

Enjoy a Truly Local Experience with Trip.com this 12.12!

As part of its ongoing support towards local businesses, Trip.com is collaborating with Old Seng Choong, also known as the home to well-loved Singaporean-inspired cookies, to gift two sets of Old Seng Choong cookies (worth S$39.60) for users who book hotel packages at the following stays:

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay

Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Beach Road

Hotel G

Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa Singapore

Commenting on the collaboration, Ms Ru Yi said, "At Trip.com, we continuously strive to enhance the experience for travellers on our platform through new offerings and services. We are excited to collaborate with Old Seng Choong to support and promote the uniqueness of our local businesses while creating new opportunities and experiences that will excite our users."

The promotion will only be available for bookings during the 12.12 promotional period. Terms and conditions apply.

Exclusive $100 F&B Dining Credit @ The Goodwood Park Hotel

Those looking for a memorable experience at one of Singapore's best hotels located in Orchard Road should consider The Goodwood Park Hotel. Trip.com users will receive $100 F&B dining credit when they book a Deluxe Mayfair room package priced from $250 nett.

Irresistible Discounts and Promotions

Taking the year-end celebrations up a notch, Trip.com will be releasing limited-time only promotions to reward users when they book on the platform on 12 December. The promotions include:

12% Off Promo Code Drop @ 10am and 2pm

On a first-come-first-served basis, get the most out of Trip.com travel bookings with exclusive 12% off promotional codes which will be released exclusively at 10am and 2pm. The promotional codes can be redeemed on Trip.com Singapore's desktop website and mobile application.

S$100 Hotel Deals @ 12pm and 6pm

Staycations can be enjoyed at great value this year-end with Trip.com's limited packages at Carlton Hotel which are priced at S$100. The limited deal will be flashed on the Trip.com platform at 12pm and 6pm - fastest fingers first!

Tours & Tickets: Buy 2 Get 1 Free Deals @ 12pm

Purchase two tickets to popular attractions, such as Universal Studios Singapore, S.E.A. Aquarium and Adventure Cove Waterpark, and get one additional ticket for free. Terms and conditions apply.

Book Your Trip with Trip.com and Be A Lucky Winner!

Users who participate in Trip.com's 12.12 Year End Sale will stand a chance to win a 10.9-inch iPad Air (worth $1099). The user with the highest spend during the campaign period will be selected as the lucky winner and walk home with the perfect gift to mark the start of the upcoming new year.

For more information on the Trip.com 12.12 Year End Sale Campaign, please visit https://sg.trip.com/w/SG1212 . Terms and conditions apply.

About Trip.com