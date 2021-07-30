Trip.com collaborates with AlipayHK, enabling Hongkongers to better utilise their HK$5,000 Consumption Vouchers

HONG KONG, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com, the rapidly-growing online travel platform, has announced its formal cooperation with AlipayHK on 30 July, 2021. The cooperation is centered on enabling Hong Kong residents to use their HK$5,000 consumption vouchers on 1 August to books flights, hotels, and other travel products via AlipayHK on Trip.com.

This year, the HKSAR government rolled out a program offering HK$5,000 worth of consumption vouchers to all eligible citizens in an effort to promote consumption and stimulate the local economy. Locals can redeem these vouchers through Octopus, AlipayHK, WeChat Pay HK, and Tap&Go, and spend them in physical or online stores.

Previously, Trip.com already has a partnership with Tap&Go. Tap & Go Mobile wallet users can book travel products, including hotel Staycation, through Trip.com with the Consumption Voucher. With today's announcement, Hong Kong residents will be able to also use AlipayHK to book their next trip on Trip.com. To further enhance this service, Trip.com is in discussions with WeChat Pay HK, and once the cooperation is confirmed, Hongkongers will also be able to purchase Trip.com products using their Consumption Voucher across these three major platforms.

Trip.com is committed to providing its customers with the best and most affordable travel products. To boost the recovery of Hong Kong travel market during the pandemic, in addition to the cross-border cooperation with e-payment platforms, Trip.com also collaborated with Fresh, a world-renowned skincare brand to conduct themed staycation campaign in Royal Hotels Hong Kong. During the campaign, over 21,000 Royal Hotels guest rooms were booked through Trip.com, and the turnover reached HK$10.2 million.

This year, Trip.com also launched its "Weekend Super Sale" campaign, offering staycation hotels at 50% off. The campaign has won huge success, on 16 July, the number of hotel bookings on Trip.com HK, reached almost 7,000 bookings, hitting the highest single-day booking volume in the past two years.

"Trip.com has always focused on developing the local market," said Hillman Lam, General Manager of Trip.com Hong Kong. "We will continue to introduce more travel products to satisfy customer demand and boost the recovery of local tourism."