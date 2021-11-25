Trip.com Exclusive Sales | Peppa Pig Happy Day Interactive Play - Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peppa Pig, world-famous children's superstar, is coming to Hong Kong. Peppa Pig Happy Day Interactive Play Hong Kong will take place in Kowloon Bay from April 1 to July 3, 2022. Peppa and her family will unlock happiness for adults and children alike. As the exclusive ticket seller for this exhibition, Trip.com is offering 20% off on early bird tickets. The first 1,000 customers to buy child or parent-child tickets will be in with a chance of winning limited edition prizes.

To learn more about the event (including terms and conditions) and purchase tickets, visit:

https://hk.trip.com/things-to-do/detail/39785406/?language=HK&locale=en_hk

At Peppa Pig Happy Day Interactive Play, children will be able to have fun in a soft play area, jump in muddy puddles, roam around lush green fields and take part in running races. Complete with 3D figures of characters, this exhibition recreates various scenes from the cartoon. With sensory play based on interactive technology, parents and children can play together, having fun while strengthening their relationships. What's more, children can practice their creative thinking and increase their motivation to learn through play.

3D figure display of Peppa's "family celebrations"

Peppa Pig focuses on the everyday lives of Peppa, her family and her friends. The down-to-earth plots off the show are enjoyed by adults and children alike. This exhibition features life-sized figures of — Peppa Pig and all her family and friends. Peppa and George are also scattered around to create fun surprises and photo opportunities for fans.

Fun, interactive learning using the five senses

This exhibition provides several experience zones that make learning fun. It is designed not just for browsing, but also for mental and physical exercise. Parents and children can work together to face challenges and pass checkpoints. This will help children learn about interpersonal relationships and increase their emotional IQ. These interactive experiences will encourage individual and creative thinking, making children eager to learn in a relaxed and happy atmosphere.

High-tech sensors and interactive fun for the new generation of children

As well as 3D figures and fun, interactive learning, the exhibition hall also offers a high-tech sensory experience. This brilliantly-designed content not only tests children's and adults' thinking skills, but also brings them closer, making everyone happy.

Trip.com is the exclusive ticket seller for this exhibition. Users can get 20% off if you book an early bird ticket before December 31, 2021. You can log in to Trip.com to select your date of entry from February 16 2022 onwards or during the exhibition after buying. * The first 1,000 customers to purchase child or parent-child tickets will be in with a chance of winning limited-edition gifts. Tickets are sold on a first come first served basis.

Ticket price:

Period Type Original price Preferential early bird ticket (20% off) Common days (Playtime: 2.5 hrs) Adult - aged 12 and above HK$228 HK$182.4 Children HK$258 HK$206.4 Parent-child ticket HK$438 HK$350.4 Special days (Playtime: 1.5 hrs) Adult - aged 12 and above HK$268 HK$214.4 Children HK$298 HK$238.4 Parent-child ticket HK$498 HK$398.4

"Peppa Pig Happy Day Interactive Play" - Hong Kong

Address: Portal 6311 | 1st Floor, FTLife Tower, Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong

Special offer: from November 26 at 10:00 am to December 31, 2021, or before tickets run out

Dates: April 1 to July 3, 2022

Times: 14:00 - 19:30 Monday to Friday; 10:00 - 19:30 during weekends and public holidays (last entry time: 18:30)