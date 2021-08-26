Trip.com exclusive ticket sales | Funny life-based exhibition by popular Japanese artist Keigo

HONG KONG, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Keigo Open House @ Artzbrew | Comic Life House × Restaurant × Exclusive Shop" exhibition from famous Japanese artist Keigo is coming to Artzbrew, a new culture and leisure spot on Queen's Road West, Hong Kong, and will take place from September 8 to November 30. Stepping out of Instagram, Keigo's army of characters will guide Hongkongers as they observe intriguing scenarios and experience everyday life like never before! As the exclusive ticket seller for this exhibition, Trip.com is offering discounts of up to 30%.

Using anthropomorphism to portray the struggles of everyday life in his illustrations, Keigo can always present an absurd yet amusing slice of life from a fresh perspective. Characters in funny situations give observers a sense of humor and positivity, making them laugh once the message has set in. Keigo's works are very popular online, with the artist's Instagram account followed by millions of people. His previous comic series entitled "My Life Can't Be So Bad" was also very well-received in Hong Kong.

At "Keigo Open House @ Artzbrew", you can experience the unique style and charming world of his works on a life-sized scale. Throughout five themed areas and over ten photo backdrops, visitors will meet a giraffe perplexed by its own neck, a slow-reacting sloth, and a world-weary crocodile. Intriguing interactive designs, special Keigo-themed meals, and limited-edition souvenirs will submerge visitors deeper in the artist's everyday humor.

As the exclusive ticket seller for this exhibition, Trip.com is offering discounts of up to 30%. The combined entry and meal ticket "Food and Entertainment PASS (A)" worth HK$270 is available for just HK$188. Trip.com is also offering food & drink and shopping coupons worth HK$100 for HK$88 each.

Hillman Lam, General Manager of Trip.com Hong Kong, said that Trip.com is honored to be the sponsor and exclusive ticket seller for this event, and will work with Keigo to bring relief and joy to Hongkongers. Trip.com hopes that visitors will feel lighter after the exhibition, and will be able to meet life's predicaments with a smile.



As a leading one-stop online tourism platform in Hong Kong, Trip.com is committed to maintaining a positive attitude as it helps Hongkongers through the pandemic. With its wide range of recreation products, and up to 50% off with the Staycation Weekend Super Sale, Trip.com offers locals some fun and relaxation in these difficult times.

Address: Artzbrew | No. 118, Queen's Road West, Hong Kong

Date: September 8 - November 30, 2021

Time: 10:00–19:00 Monday - Sunday (last admission: 18:00)