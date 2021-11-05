Trip.com extends exclusive limited-time offer, in first-ever partnership with YOHO, to 31 December

HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com has partnered with YOHO to run an exclusive limited-time offer. Users with a booking at selected local hotels via Trip.com (consumption voucher applicable) will receive a HK$150 YOHO coupon upon check-in. The coupon can be used to purchase selected products with no minimum spend required. Trip.com users can enjoy truly exclusive benefits that combine a hotel stay with shopping. With the offer now in full swing, nearly 2,000 nights of hotel booking have already been recorded since the launch, and thanks to popular demand, Trip.com has extended the offer to 31 December 2021.



Find out more on the selected hotels and event details (including terms and conditions) at: https://hk.trip.com/sale/w/1551/hk-mo-staycation.html?locale=en_hk

Trip.com constantly takes crossover to a new level, in efforts to bring users a more diverse and innovative consumer experience. Following successful collaborations this year with international skincare brand Fresh, Artzbrew x million-fan Instagram artist Keigo (@k5fuwa), AlipayHK, WeChat Pay HK and more, Trip.com has partnered with e-retailer YOHO for the first time to launch an exclusive offer available for a limited time only, to encourage Trip.com users to enjoy a staycation at more than 20 selected local hotels, while taking advantage of the YOHO discounted offer to purchase a range of selected home appliances. More popular hotels will be available soon, and the participating Trip.com users may use their consumption voucher for the hotel booking to enjoy multiple exclusive offers in one go!

Before 31 December, users can make a reservation with one of the participating hotels via the Trip.com website or mobile app, and redeem their cash voucher at the front desk upon check-in. By entering the discount code on the e-voucher at the designated YOHO event website upon checkout, Trip.com users can enjoy a HK$150 discount on all purchases. Selected products range from popular personal care devices, sport equipment, household and kitchen appliances and more, which perfectly cater to consumer needs as we step into the autumn and winter seasons.

Participating hotels are listed below and more popular hotels will be available soon; please stay tuned on Trip.com.