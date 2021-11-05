Trip.com extends exclusive limited-time offer, in first-ever partnership with YOHO, to 31 December

HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com has partnered with YOHO to run an exclusive limited-time offer. Users with a booking at selected local hotels via Trip.com (consumption voucher applicable) will receive a HK$150 YOHO coupon upon check-in. The coupon can be used to purchase selected products with no minimum spend required. Trip.com users can enjoy truly exclusive benefits that combine a hotel stay with shopping. With the offer now in full swing, nearly 2,000 nights of hotel booking have already been recorded since the launch, and thanks to popular demand, Trip.com has extended the offer to 31 December 2021.

Find out more on the selected hotels and event details (including terms and conditions) at: https://hk.trip.com/sale/w/1551/hk-mo-staycation.html?locale=en_hk
Trip.com constantly takes crossover to a new level, in efforts to bring users a more diverse and innovative consumer experience. Following successful collaborations this year with international skincare brand Fresh, Artzbrew x million-fan Instagram artist Keigo (@k5fuwa), AlipayHK, WeChat Pay HK and more, Trip.com has partnered with e-retailer YOHO for the first time to launch an exclusive offer available for a limited time only, to encourage Trip.com users to enjoy a staycation at more than 20 selected local hotels, while taking advantage of the YOHO discounted offer to purchase a range of selected home appliances. More popular hotels will be available soon, and the participating Trip.com users may use their consumption voucher for the hotel booking to enjoy multiple exclusive offers in one go!

Before 31 December, users can make a reservation with one of the participating hotels via the Trip.com website or mobile app, and redeem their cash voucher at the front desk upon check-in. By entering the discount code on the e-voucher at the designated YOHO event website upon checkout, Trip.com users can enjoy a HK$150 discount on all purchases. Selected products range from popular personal care devices, sport equipment, household and kitchen appliances and more, which perfectly cater to consumer needs as we step into the autumn and winter seasons.

Participating hotels are listed below and more popular hotels will be available soon; please stay tuned on Trip.com.

Participating hotel

Booking date

Check-in date

Kew Green Hotel Wanchai Hong Kong

16 Oct 2021 – 15 Jan 2022

16 Oct 2021 – 15 Jan 2022

Hotel COZi Oasis

18 Oct 2021 – 31 Dec 2021

18 Oct 2021 – 31 Dec 2021

The Cityview

18 Oct 2021 – 31 Dec 2021

18 Oct 2021 – 31 Dec 2021

The Royal Garden Hotel

18 Oct 2021 – 19 Nov 2021

18 Oct 2021 – 31 Dec 2021

Royal Park Hotel

18 Oct 2021 – 19 Nov 2021

18 Oct 2021 – 31 Dec 2021

Royal View Hotel

18 Oct 2021 – 19 Nov 2021

18 Oct 2021 – 31 Dec 2021

Regal Hongkong Hotel

18 Oct 2021 – 19 Nov 2021

18 Oct 2021 – 19 Nov 2021

Regal Kowloon Hotel

18 Oct 2021 – 19 Nov 2021

18 Oct 2021 – 19 Nov 2021

Hotel COZI Harbour View

18 Oct 2021 – 31 Dec 2021

18 Oct 2021 – 31 Dec 2021

Hotel COZi Resort

18 Oct 2021 – 31 Dec 2021

18 Oct 2021 – 31 Dec 2021

Hotel COZi Wetland HongKong

18 Oct 2021 – 31 Dec 2021

18 Oct 2021 – 31 Dec 2021

The Harbourview

18 Oct 2021 – 19 Nov 2021

18 Oct 2021 – 31 Dec 2021

The Luxe Manor

18 Oct 2021 – 30 Nov 2021

18 Oct 2021 – 30 Nov 2021

Harbour Plaza Metropolis

18 Oct 2021 – 30 Nov 2021

18 Oct 2021 – 30 Nov 2021

Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel

18 Oct 2021 – 30 Nov 2021

18 Oct 2021 – 30 Nov 2021

GATEWAY HOTEL HONG KONG

18 Oct 2021 – 30 Nov 2021

18 Oct 2021 – 30 Nov 2021

EAST Hong Kong

1 Nov 2021 – 30 Nov 2021

1 Nov 2021 – 30 Nov 2021

ibis Hong Kong Central and Sheung Wan Hotel

22 Oct 2021 – 31 Dec 2021

25 Oct 2021 – 31 Dec 2021

Camlux Hotel

26 Oct 2021 – 31 Dec 2021

26 Oct 2021 – 31 Dec 2021

Urbanwood Ap Lei Chau

1 Nov 2021 – 30 Nov 2021

1 Nov 2021 – 1 Jan 2022

Hotel Ease Access · Tsuen Wan

1 Nov 2021 – 31 Dec 2021

1 Nov 2021 – 31 Dec 2021

Hotel Ease · Tsuen Wan

1 Nov 2021 – 31 Dec 2021

1 Nov 2021 – 31 Dec 2021

Hotel Ease · Mong Kok

1 Nov 2021 – 31 Dec 2021

1 Nov 2021 – 31 Dec 2021

 

 

 

 