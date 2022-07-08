Trip.com Group and Tapatrip sign MOU to promote tourism

MOU was signed during Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai's visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group and Tapatrip Pte. Ltd today signed a 2-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote Mongolia as a tourism destination in the presence of Mr Dolgion Erdenebaatar, Advisor to Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai. The Prime Minister is currently on a working visit to Singapore.



Trip.com Group's Managing Director and Vice President (International Markets) Boon Sian Chai (left) and Tapatrip founder and chairman Batmunkh Unubukh

Under this partnership, both parties will jointly drive destination and product awareness through various marketing and media activities across the global markets and will also collaborate on various capacity building and knowledge sharing initiatives.

The MOU was signed by Trip.com Group's Managing Director and Vice President (International Markets) Boon Sian Chai and Tapatrip founder and chairman Batmunkh Unubukh, and witnessed by Mr Dolgion Erdenebaatar.

Mr Batmunkh Unubukh said: "Tapatrip is thrilled to form a strategic partnership with Trip.com Group. The Mongolian government has announced 2023 and 2024 as a year to visit Mongolia and therefore, we are cooperating with Trip.com with the mission to bring one million tourists to Mongolia. Mongolia is one of the countries that has kept the pandemic under control in the fastest time, and the Mongolian travel industry is recovering fast. With the recovery of Mongolian travel industry and the return of city breaks, our partnership comes at a perfect time for travelers to take advantage of the new partnership to explore Mongolia."



(from left) Tapatrip founder and chairman Batmunkh Unubukh, Mr Dolgion Erdenebaatar, Advisor to Mongolian Prime Minister, Trip.com Group's Managing Director and Vice President (International Markets) Boon Sian Chai, Trip.com Regional General Manager Ru Yi, Trip.com Market Director (Singapore) Johnson Ong

Mr Boon Sian Chai said: "We are pleased to sign the MOU with Tapatrip, which is testament to the excellent relationships we have with our partners and stakeholders. Mongolia has set for itself a target of attracting 1 million tourists per year, and we will leverage our strengths and resources to promote Mongolia as a tourism destination to the international community through targeted campaigns. In addition, we will also collaborate with our partners in Mongolia to further develop the tourism sector, including the sharing of knowledge and best practices.

"These partnerships are especially important in view of how the tourism landscape has evolved in the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Going forward, we remain committed to supporting our partners across the world on the recovery of the global and domestic tourism industries."

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travelers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com