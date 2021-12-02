Trip.com Group and Tourism Fiji deepen cooperation with strategic MOU

New agreement will see Trip.com Group and Tourism Fiji further enhance the nation's position as a world-class destination for global travellers

SHANGHAI, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Trip.com Group, a leading global travel service provider, and Tourism Fiji signed a three-year strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) focused on cooperating on the promotion of outbound tourism to Fiji and the development of its exposure to global Chinese community in key markets.

The MOU was signed in an online ceremony attended by Brent Hill, Chief Executive Officer of Tourism Fiji, and Schubert Lou, Chief Operation Officer, Trip.com. The new agreement will see both parties work together on the promotion of Fiji as a destination, utilising Trip.com Group's strength as a travel marketing leader and operator of leading global travel brands. Together, both organisations will collaborate on knowledge sharing to inform how they can best contribute and drive the travel recovery.

Trip.com Group's deepened cooperation with Tourism Fiji aims to support and stimulate the recovery of travel to the destination and encourage travellers from all over the world to visit once international travel restrictions have been lifted. Over the next three years, the two parties will collaborate on travel marketing initiatives, products and data, and fully optimise the travel experience for tourists in Fiji.

"Trip.com Group is excited to work with Tourism Fiji to maximise their presence and reach as global travel continues its recovery. By leveraging Trip.com Group's global position and resources we are able to support destinations, such as Fiji, to develop campaigns and marketing initiatives that reach travellers around the world. We are eager to begin working with the team at Tourism Fiji to welcome travellers to this incredible destination," commented Schubert Lou, COO of Trip.com.

"Tourism is vital to the Fijian economy, accounting for around 35 to 40 per cent of GDP. Following the devastating impact of COVID-19 on the industry, we are happy to collaborate with Trip.com Group to build their expertise and vast resources into our recovery plan. By working with a global player like Trip.com Group with strong brand recognition in key target markets especially global Chinese market, we look forward to sharing the wonders of Fiji to a broader audience," said Brent Hill, CEO of Tourism Fiji.

In line with the global travel recovery, both parties will collaborate on best capturing pent-up demand, developing campaigns aimed at driving traffic and travellers to explore Fiji. Home to world-renowned travel platforms such as Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar, Trip.com Group will leverage its global footprint and user base to open up channels to generate greater traveller interest in the Pacific island archipelago.

Tourism accounts for between around 35 to 40 per cent of Fiji's GDP and employs around 150,000 people, with 120,000 of those estimated to have lost their jobs during the pandemic. From December 1, Fiji began welcoming international visitors from listed Travel Partner Countries – a positive move for the nation as it looks to encourage safe travel flows, and incredible news for travellers eager to explore the islands' many wonders.

In other positive news for the region, according to Trip.com Group and WTTC's recent Trending in Travel report, Travel and Tourism GDP in Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience growth of 36.3% in 2022, with spending on international travel to increase by 148.3% YoY. A promising sign for the strength of the travel recovery as we approach 2022.

About Tourism Fiji

Tourism Fiji is the Fijian government's agency responsible for marketing Fiji as the ideal destination for leisure travel to the world, with a view to maximizing the number of visitors to Fiji. Tourism Fiji has established a presence in nine key markets around the globe and its activities include advertising, public relations, and media programs, trade shows and programs for the tourism industry and consumer

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". For more information, visit: group.trip.com