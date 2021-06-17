Trip.com Group CMO Bo Sun named one of APAC's top 50 brand marketers for second consecutive year

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group Chief Marketing Officer, Bo Sun, has been named one of the top 50 most influential and purposeful marketers in Asia-Pacific for the second consecutive year by industry leading publication, Campaign. Under this year's theme of #LeadersForGood, Sun is recognized as the only finalist from the travel industry in the 'Asia Pacific Power List', among marketing leaders from different fields, including peers from Google, HSBC, PepsiCo, and Disney.



Sun joined Trip.com Group in 2010 and currently serves as CMO. Sun leads the Group's overall marketing strategy, brand development and international expansion. Through Sun's creation of an open content marketing ecosystem, he supports and drives the growth of all business lines, identifies and cultivates new business growth points, and promotes the digital transformation of the industry.

Whilst travellers have been restricted to their homes or limited to domestic travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sun has led Trip.com Group in its transformation from a transaction-only platform to a hub of travel inspiration. Building out content channels, expanding live streaming and harnessing user traffic, Sun has established a rich content ecosystem that further enhances marketing opportunities for partners and better engages users.

He has also guided the travel group's continual support in the fight against COVID-19. In April, Sun helped facilitate the donation of 400 oxygen concentrators to those on the frontlines in India.

"It's a great honour to be featured in the top 50 list for the second year in a row alongside some of the very best marketers in APAC," said Sun. "Coming out of 2020 we wanted to increase our efforts and look to better support partners. With the launch of Star Hub, our global shopping channels, and our partner live stream shows, we are enhancing our offering whilst still providing the consumer peace of mind with flexible advance bookings, higher safety standards and quality products at a price that suits everyone."

Sun's inclusion in Campaign's top 50 most influential and purposeful marketers in APAC is just one of many industry recognitions in recent years. In addition to being named in the same list in 2020, he was granted the Pioneering Figure of 2020 award by Harvard Business Review China. He was also ranked among Harvard Business Review China and Tencent Marketing Institute's 30 Innovative Figures of Ecological Forces 2018, and was awarded the 2017 Annual Influential Figure prize by Great Wall Awards.

To view Bo Sun's profile from Campaign, click here.

To view the full Campaign Asia Pacific Power List 2021, click here.

About Trip.com Group:

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel brands in the world, with the mission to "pursue the perfect trip for a better world".

