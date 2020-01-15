Trip.com Group collaborate with British Airways and Iberia on NDC Standard

globenewswire
Trip.com Group collaborate with British Airways and Iberia on NDC StandardSuccessful launch of Short Haul and Long Haul Additional Price Points Available for British Airways and Iberia Flights on Trip.comGlobeNewswireJanuary 15, 2020

SHANGHAI, China, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trip.com Group have strengthened their partnership with British Airways and Iberia by connecting to the New Distribution Capability (NDC) and look forward to more win-win NDC collaborations in 2020.

The NDC partnership facilitates priority access to a richer and a more complete inventory from the airline as well as transparency of the shopping experience on Trip.com. It offers the travelers better content on both British Airways and Iberia flights with additional fare options on Long Haul and Short Haul Additional Price Points (LHAPP and SHAPP).

Since the partnership launch mid-2019, Trip.com has expanded the product offering, adding premium cabins and ancillaries. The first six months generated over GBP2.5million bookings on the API alone.

Trip.com Group, a leading one-stop travel service provider focuses on offering high-quality services and providing innovative solutions. Trip.com Group has gathered experience and technology, working on NDC projects since 2016, and its pioneering experiences in the industry can provide partners an up-to-date analysis and tailored solutions.

Trip.com Group has launched travel services on its Trip.com platform in 19 languages, and its far-reaching flight network has over 2 million individual flight routes connecting more than 5,000 cities around the globe. The NDC partnership enriches customer choices of air ticketing among the utilised services on the platform for overseas users, including rail ticketing, hotel reservations, car rentals and the in-destination services.

Ooi Chee Teong, Senior Director of Flight Ticket Business at Trip.com: said “We are delighted to be collaborating with British Airways and Iberia on the NDC program, and looking forward to working with them going into 2020 as our roadmap brings new features and improvements within the NDC channel. Features such as branded fares, shopping improvements and post booking support.”

“British Airways, Iberia and IAG are investing into NDC solutions and we are excited to be partners on this journey.” Senior Director Ooi added.

Rogier van Enk, British Airways’ Head of Distribution, said: “We are delighted to join forces with Trip.com signifying yet another milestone in our journey to enhancing and improving our distribution offering for customers. At the end of 2019, British Airways and Iberia achieved the International Air Transport Association (IATA) NDC Certification NDC @Scale status. The partnership is a testament to our commitment to driving mass NDC adoption and proves that the BA solution works, and is robust and scalable.”

Cliff Trotta, Iberia’s Head of Commercial Distribution and Planning commented: “Our connection with Trip.com has been built on NDC from the ground up and it has been a success from the very first day with a growing number of segments month after month. It is further proof that our exclusive NDC products are in demand and that our NDC infrastructure can scale perfectly.”

About Trip.com Group:
Trip.com Group is a leading one-stop travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel brands in the world, with the mission of 'making every trip the perfect trip'.

About Trip.com:
Trip.com is a leading international online one-stop travel service provider, available in 19 languages across 23 countries and regions. Our platform combines over 1.2 million hotels in 200 countries and regions, 2 million flights connecting more than 5000 cities, and world-class 24/7 English language customer service as well as additional centers in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, 'making every trip the perfect trip' for our millions of customers worldwide.

About British Airways:
British Airways is the UK's largest international airline offering more than 45 million customers a year quality, choice and convenience. Its principal place of business is London, with a significant presence at Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports. 

British Airways' main home at Heathrow is Terminal 5, regularly voted the world's best airport terminal in international passenger surveys.

Operating one of the most extensive international scheduled airline route networks together with its joint business agreement, codeshare and franchise partners, British Airways flies to more than 200 destinations in almost 80 countries on a fleet of around 300 aircraft. The airline is investing £6.5bn over the next five years in new aircraft, new cabins, new lounges, new food and new technology - including industry-leading WiFi.

British Airways is a founding member of the airline alliance oneworld, which serves some 1,000 destinations across the globe.

About Iberia:
Iberia is the main Spanish airline and the leading carrier on routes between Europe and Latin America. It flies to 135 destinations in 47 countries in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Middle East and Asia. Together with its subsidiary Iberia Express and its franchise partner Iberia Regional/Air Nostrum, it operates about 600 flights each day with a fleet of some 140 aircraft. It offers easy and convenient connections at its hub in T4 in Madrid-Barajas airport.

Since 2014 it ranked among the five most punctual airlines in the world, and the most the world’s most punctual airline in 2016 and 2017 according to FlightGlobal Incorporating FlightStats, while it was awarded its 4th Skytrax star in 2017.

The airline is a member of the oneworld alliance.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4595967-7fc6-47f9-8dec-06c01b4fba85

For further information, please contact:
Trip.com Group PR pr@ctrip.com

Primary Logo

More about
Trip.com Group British Airways Iberia Trip.com travel UK

TRENDING

Robinsons&#039; &#039;broken&#039; Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Robinsons' 'broken' Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Wrong body cremated: Funeral parlours to lock embalming rooms, tag bodies under stricter NEA rules
Wrong body cremated: Funeral parlours to lock embalming rooms, tag bodies under stricter NEA rules
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
Woman hanging off 14th floor ledge at Jalan Besar gets rescued
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Chinese woman&#039;s song urging son to find Lunar New Year love becomes viral hit
Chinese woman's song urging son to find Lunar New Year love becomes viral hit
Brain freeze: Russian firm offers path to immortality for a fee
Brain freeze: Russian firm offers path to immortality for a fee
Newborn mauled to death by dogs at India hospital
Newborn mauled to death by dogs at India hospital

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

This atas Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; is so good, you can forget about your keto diet
This atas Peranakan 'cai png' is so good, you can forget about your keto diet
Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE

SERVICES