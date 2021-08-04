Trip.com Group donates 130 oxygen concentrators to Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group today donated 130 oxygen concentrators to the Republic of Indonesia to support the country in its battle against the surge in COVID-19 cases.



Sandiaga Uno, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia (centre) and Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of Health of the Republic of Indonesia (right)

The equipment arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport earlier this morning, and were received by Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno and Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin.

Mr Sandiaga Uno, Minister of Indonesia Tourism and Creative Economy said: "We are grateful to Trip.com Group for their support during these challenging times, and these oxygen concentrators will be distributed by the Health Crisis Centre, Ministry of Health, to support patients with respiratory conditions."

The Minister added: "Trip.com Group is a leading online travel agency and has been our key partner in promoting tourism for many years. Going forward, my Ministry will continue to work with them to attract more tourists to our beautiful country once the situation has improved. In the meantime, I urge all Indonesians to continue to comply with the health protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Once again, I would like to convey my appreciation and thanks to Trip.com Group for their commitment and support."

The latest contribution supplements Trip.com Group's earlier donation of 100,000 surgical masks to Indonesia.

"We have been deeply concerned about the effect of the pandemic in Indonesia, and the safety and well-being of the local communities amid the lack of oxygen supplies. I would like to extend my gratitude to the Indonesian authorities for their support in ensuring the smooth delivery of the oxygen concentrators," said Ms Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group. "We appreciate the opportunity to work with the Indonesian government to provide support and relief to the affected patients, and we will continue to play our role in supporting the various communities to overcome the shared challenges of Covid-19. We must unite to protect communities, whilst looking ahead to a healthier and brighter future."

Since the COVID-19 outbreak last year, Trip.com Group has been active in its support of those in need by supporting partners through donations of medical equipment, and working to foster a spirit of unity in combatting the pandemic. As of 1 August 2021, Trip.com Group has donated 3 million medical masks and 680 oxygen concentrators to more than 25 countries and regions around the world.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel brands in the world, with the mission to "pursue the perfect trip for a better world".

