Trip.com Group donates 400 oxygen concentrators to India to provide support during the COVID-19 crisis

SINGAPORE, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group, a leading global online travel services provider, has launched a medical relief initiative this month to help India tackle oxygen equipment shortages during the COVID-19 crisis. Trip.com Group has donated 400 oxygen concentrators to its industry partners, local governments and the Indian Red Cross. The first shipment of aid arrived in India on 21 May, with following shipments to arrive later this week. This follows Trip.com Group's previous emergency delivery of critical medical supplies where the company donated 3 million medical masks to support more than 25 countries and regions around the world in early 2020 at the onset of the pandemic.



From the start of the pandemic, Trip.com Group has shown unity and support for all affected by COVID-19. Trip.com Group has made significant contributions to impacted areas, providing much-needed medical equipment to partners and organisations around the world.

Over the past few months, new COVID-19 cases have surged in India. As a result, the Indian medical system has been heavily burdened with huge numbers of patients and inadequate supplies of critical medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators.



Trip.com Group has been paying close attention to the development of the global pandemic and prioritizing the safety of Trip.com Group and partner employees, and local communities that require support. With strong global sourcing capabilities, Trip.com Group was able to quickly secure and ship the critical medical supplies. The first shipment of 125 medical oxygen concentrators has already arrived with industry partners in India, whilst the further 275 oxygen concentrators will arrive to local government and NGO partners in the coming week.

"The pandemic has given people a deeper understanding of the importance of community and collaboration as we look towards a positive shared future. COVID-19 is a challenge that we all need to overcome. It is increasingly necessary to strengthen cooperation, support each other, and work together in the fight against the virus," said Trip.com Group Chairman James Liang.

"We have been deeply concerned about the effect of the pandemic in India, the safety of our overseas colleagues and local people and the lack of oxygen supplies", said Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group. "We are doing everything we can to provide immediate and direct support for people at risk of COVID-19 in India. We urge all businesses in the travel industry to collaborate and help where possible, to protect communities and individuals and make greater contributions to the recovery of the global travel sector. While it has been an incredibly difficult time for everyone, we believe that the pandemic is temporary and we look forward to a healthier and brighter future together."

About Trip.com Group:

Trip.com Group is a leading one-stop travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel brands in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world".

